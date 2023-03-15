Small Molecule Innovator CDMO Global Market Report 2023: Increasing Demand for Small Molecule Drugs Bolsters Sector

Dublin, March 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Small Molecule Innovator CDMO Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Small Molecule API, Small Molecule Drug Product), By Stage Type, By Customer Type, By Therapeutic Area, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global small molecule innovator CDMO market size is expected to reach USD 74.9 billion by 2030, expanding at 6.4% CAGR from 2023 to 2030.

There is a growing interest among pharmaceutical companies in outsourcing to support core competencies such as sales, marketing, and others, due to associated cost savings.

Furthermore, outsourcing enables companies to further progress core competencies such as drug development and manufacturing activities. Hence, expansions by small molecule CDMOs in recent years promise major support for the market growth in the upcoming years.



Small molecules continue to play an important role in the development of new treatments globally. Specialty medicines are increasingly driving global pharmaceutical manufacturing growth, particularly in developed markets with small molecule application accounting for over half of specialty sales. The application of small molecules are becoming increasingly complex.



The majority of solutions in the regulatory approval pipeline are made up of poorly soluble compounds that would require enabling technology to progress to clinical trials and beyond. As therapy targets and focus areas become more specific, creating target product profiles has become increasingly difficult. Failure to achieve appropriate bioavailability is an additional stumbling block in the development of many new chemical entities. These factors are expected to support the overall market growth.



The geriatric population is expected to witness a surge in the coming years. For instance, the WHO estimates that there will be more than 2 billion people aged 60 and over by 2050. This would create a lot of opportunities for the development of new small-molecule drugs, which is expected to support the market growth in the post-pandemic period.

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Increasing Demand for Small Molecule Drugs

Growing Demand for Small Molecules in the Oncology Segment

Increasing Pharmaceutical R&D Investments

Market Restraints

Stringent Government Regulations

Compliance Issues with Outsourcing

Small Molecule Innovator CDMO Market Report Highlights

The small molecule API segment is anticipated to register the fastest CAGR of 6.7% over the forecast period. This growth can primarily be attributed to the high approval rate of NME small molecules by regulatory agencies

The clinical stage segment dominated the market with 55.1% of the revenue share in 2022. CDMOs offer specialized expertise, time-saving, and cost-efficiency during clinical procedures. This is expected to augment the segmental growth over the forecast period

Based on customer type, the pharmaceutical companies segment held the largest share of 93.9% in 2022. The growing focus on pharmaceutical companies to focus on core competencies, such as sales and adoption of expansion strategies by CDMOs for manufacturing small molecule drugs, are promoting the segment's market growth

The oncology segment dominated the market with 41.8% of the revenue share in 2022, and it is anticipated to register the fastest CAGR of over 7.0% over the forecast period. A significant number of oncology drugs in the regulatory approval pipeline is one of the major factors supporting the segment's growth

Asia Pacific is anticipated to register the fastest CAGR of 7.2% over the forecast period. Due to significantly cheaper manufacturing costs than in North America & Europe and favorable regulations guiding innovation

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 119 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $45.2 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $74.9 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.4% Regions Covered Global

Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope

Chapter 2 Executive Summary



Chapter 3 Small Molecule Innovators CDMO Market: Variables, Trends, & Scope



Chapter 4 Small Molecule Innovator CDMO Market: Product Segment Analysis

4.1 Small Molecule Innovators CDMO: Market Share Analysis, 2022 & 2030

4.2 Small Molecule API

4.3 Small Molecule Drug Product

4.3.2 Oral Solid Dose

4.3.3 Semi-Solid Dose

4.3.4 Liquid Dose

4.3.5 Others



Chapter 5 Small Molecule Innovators CDMO Market: Stage Type Segment Analysis

5.1 Small Molecule Innovators Cdmo: Market Share Analysis, 2022 & 2030

5.2 Preclinical

5.2.1 Preclinical Market, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)

5.3 Clinical

5.3.2 Phase I

5.3.2.2 Small

5.3.2.3 Medium

5.3.2.4 Large

5.3.3 Phase II

5.3.4 Phase III

5.4 Commercial



Chapter 6 Small Molecule Innovators CDMO Market: Customer Type Segment Analysis

6.1 Small Molecule Innovators CDMO: Market Share Analysis, 2022 & 2030

6.2 Pharmaceutical

6.2.1 Pharmaceutical Market, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

6.2.2 Small

6.2.2.1 Small Market, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

6.2.3 Medium

6.2.3.1 Medium Market, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

6.2.4 Large

6.2.4.1 Large Market, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

6.3 Biotechnology

6.3.1 Biotechnology Market, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)



Chapter 7 Small Molecule Innovators CDMO Market: Therapeutic Area Segment Analysis

7.1 Small Molecule Innovators CDMO: Market Share Analysis, 2022 & 2030

7.2 Cardiovascular Disease

7.3 Oncology

7.4 Respiratory Disorders

7.5 Neurology

7.6 Metabolic Disorders

7.7 Infectious Diseases

7.8 Others



Chapter 8 Small Molecule Innovators CDMO Market: Regional Analysis



Chapter 9 Competitive Landscape

Companies Mentioned

Lonza

Patheon (Thermo Fisher Scientific)

Cambrex Corporation

Catalent, Inc

Siegfried Holding AG

Recipharm AB

CordenPharma International

Boehringer ingelheim

Piramal Pharma Solutions

Labcorp Drug Development

