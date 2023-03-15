New York, March 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Lactose Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06284591/?utm_source=GNW

The global lactose market grew from $1.27 billion in 2022 to $1.32 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.4%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services, and affecting many markets across the globe. The lactose market is expected to grow to $1.52 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 3.6%.



The lactose market consists of sales of lactose monohydrate, lactulose, galactose, lactitol, and other lactose derivatives.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Lactose is a sugar present in milk and is found in all kinds of dairy products made from milk such as ice cream and yogurt.It consists of disaccharides of glucose and galactose units and is found in milk amounts ranging from 2–8%.



Lactose is used in a large number of foodstuffs and in the pharmaceutical industry.



North America was the largest region in the lactose market in 2022. The regions covered in the lactose report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.



The different forms of lactose are powder and granule.Lactose powder is used as a sweetener or stabilizer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors.



The powder lactose is dry in form and usually white or pale yellow with a slightly sweet taste and smell of milk.The different purity types include crude lactose, edible lactose, refined-edible grade lactose and is in yellow, pale-yellow to white, white color.



Lactose is used in various sectors such as food and beverages, confectionery, animal feed, pharmaceutical, cosmetics, others.



The rising demand for sports nutrition products is expected to fuel the lactose market growth.Sports nutrition items are meant to help athletes improve their performance, support muscular growth, and/or aid recuperation after a workout.



They can be protein-based or contain other basic ingredients and are available in a variety of forms, such as snack bars, shakes, or powders.Lactose is an essential ingredient in sports drinks owing to its clinically proven benefits and physical properties.



For instance, in August 2020, according to the survey conducted by International Food Information Council in 2020, a US-based non-profit organization for health, food safety and agriculture, approximately 55% of respondents stated they look for nutrient-dense options when selecting foods or drinks, with 17% doing so often and 38% doing so at least occasionally. Therefore, the increasing demand for sports nutrition products propels the growth of the lactose market.



Strategic collaborations are a key trend gaining popularity in the lactose market.Major companies operating in the lactose sector are focused on strategic collaborations to expand their product portfolio.



For instance, in Februaryurary 2022, Nestlé S.A. is a Switzerland-based multinational food and drink processing conglomerate corporation collobrated with Valio Ltd., a Finland-based manufacturer of dairy products to enhance its portfolio in premium dairy products. Additionally, in October 2021, Lactalis Corporation, is a France-based multinational dairy products acquired Bel Group for an undisclosed amount. Through this acquisition, Lactalis plans to expand its capacity in dairy, fruit and plant-based products. Bel Group is a France-based company operating in chesse making.



In May 2020, Dairy Formers of America, a US-based dairy food processors acquired Dean Foods for adeal of $433 millions.Through this acquisition, , Dairy Formers of America aims to expand the presence of milk market and provide the company with a strong assest base in the US market.



Dean Foods, is a US-based food and beverage company.



The countries covered in the lactose market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



