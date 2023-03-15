Power Up and Plug In: KSA EV Charging Equipment market to reach SAR 4.8Bn by 2027. Explore shocking factor boosting the EV charging equipment market: Ken Research

Gurugram, India, March 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The KSA EV Charging Equipment market is expanding as a result of the rise in the number of EVs in the region, and government initiatives to support the EV infrastructure in the country. The KSA EV Charging Equipment market is a highly consolidated market with EV Box and Electromin having a major share of the market. Market players such as ABB AND CirControl are positioned as challengers and offer affordable charging equipments in the EV charging market.

The adoption of EVs is expected to increase as the KSA government is looking out for more sustainable options to reduce carbon emissions in the region.

The government of KSA plans on diversifying the revenue stream by making way for Electric Vehicles.

The region imports the charging equipment from other countries. Currently, there are no manufacturing plants in KSA.

Growth of Commercial Vehicles in the Region: The EV charging equipment market in KSA is expected to generate a revenue of SAR 4.8 Mn by 2027 as the market is expected to progress due to a rise in the number of electric vehicles and increased investment in charging infrastructure, looks promising in terms of growth in the region. Additionally, logistic companies worldwide are under continuous pressure to reduce their carbon footprint and bring in more eco-friendly solutions, which is expected to add to the growth of commercial vehicles in the region.

KSA Vision 2030: Many private players are setting up charging stations on their own premises such as workstations, malls, petrol pumps, and so on. This is expected to fuel the growth of private chargers in the region; however, the demand for public and portable chargers is expected to increase once the number of EVs rises in the region. In addition to this, the government has high ambitions to increase the number of EVs in the region under Vision 2030. By 2030, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia intends for 30% of automobiles on Riyadh's roadways to be electric. Moreover, new brands entering the market along with new manufacturing projects in the region are expected to be major catalysts of growth in the Kingdom.

Advantages of EVs: Buying an EV costs more than buying an ICE. However, the operational expenditures of an ICE car for gasoline and maintenance are higher than those of an EV. The mass manufacture of batteries, as well as potential tax breaks, will further reduce the cost, making it much more cost-effective. Moreover, because an electric engine produces rapid torque, electric cars accelerate and decelerate smoothly and quickly. In addition, electric vehicles have a low center of gravity, which enhances handling, responsiveness, and ride comfort. Furthermore, electric vehicles reduce noise pollution since they are significantly quieter.

Analysts at Ken Research in their latest publication “ KSA EV Charging Equipment Market Outlook to 2027F - Driven by Government Initiatives, Demand for Eco-friendly Transportation and Entry of New Brands in the market ” observed the potential of the EV Charging Equipment Market in KSA. New manufacturing plants in the kingdom, a growing economy, a high urban population, and empowerment of new energy resources along with government incentives are expected to contribute to the market growth over the forecast period. The KSA EV Charging Equipment Market is expected to grow at ~88% CAGR over the forecasted period 2022-2027F.

Key Segments Covered:-

KSA EV Market Segmentations

By Types of Vehicles

Sedan

SUV

Small / Hatchback

Minivan

Heavy Trucks

Others

By Types of Battery

Lithium-Ion

NiMH

By Types of Propulsion

HEV

BEV

PHEV

By Major Cities

Riyadh

Jeddah

Dammam

Al Khobar

Rest of KSA

KSA EV Charging Equipment Market Segmentations:

By Types of Vehicles

Passenger Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle

By Types of Chargers

AC (Slow)

DC (Fast)

By Types of Connectors

Type 2 (7 Pin)

Type 1 (5 Pin)

CHAdeMO

CCS

By Types of Ecosystems

CPOs

Service Providers

Manufacturers

By Types of Sales Channels

Direct Sales

Distribution

By Source of Manufacturing

Import

Domestic

By Application

Private Chargers

Public Chargers

Portable Chargers

Key Target Audience

Electricity Supplier

EV Manufacturers

EV Charging Equipment Manufacturers

EV Charging System Operator

Demand side Transport Operators

Government Bodies

Time Period Captured in the Report

Historical Year: 2021

2021 Base Year: 2022

2022 Forecast Period: 2022– 2027F

Companies Covered

EV Charging Equipment Companies

Electromin

ASX EV Solutions

Motevs

EVBox

WallBox Charger

Circontrol ALITCO

Siemens

ABB Ltd.

Schneider Electrics

Qabis

ESSCO

Abunayyan Trading

Altaaqa Alternative Solutions

Turning Point Energy

Zain

EV Companies

Ford

Toyota

Lucid

MG

Chevrolet

General Motors

Nissan

Hyundai

Volkswagen

Peugeot

Kia

BMW

Scania

Key Topics Covered in the Report:-

EV Market Overview in KSA

Ecosystem of Major Entities in the KSA

Government Initiatives and Regulations

KSA EV Market Sizing and Segmentations, 2022

Competition Framework EV Market in KSA

Future Plans of Major EV brands in KSA

KSA EV Charging Equipment Market Overview

Ecosystem of Entities Operating in EV Charging Equipment Market

Value Chain Analysis of EV Charging Equipment Market in KSA

KSA EV Charging Equipment Market Sizing Segmentations, 2022

SWOT Analysis of KSA EV Charging Equipment Market

Barriers in the Adoption of EVs in Saudi Arabia

Growth Drivers of KSA EV Charging Equipment Market

End User Analysis of EV Equipment Charging Market in KSA

Competition Framework for EV Charging Equipment Market

Pricing Analysis for EV and EV Charging Equipment Market in KSA

Future Market Sizing and Segmentation, 2027F

Future Market Trends for EV Charging in KSA

Market Opportunities and Analyst Recommendations

