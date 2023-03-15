Egypt Used Car Market eyes at reaching $ 15 Bn by 2026. Will it be able to achieve it? Ken Research

Gurugram, India, March 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Consumer shift from public transport to personal vehicle amid pandemic with rising demand of used cars.

Entry of major emergent players with easier and user-friendly buyer experience than ever before.

Korean Manufacturer Brands (Hyundai, Kia etc) leading the used car sales volume with attractive pricing, high resale value and brand value, preferred more by consumers.

Unorganised dealers Dominate the Sales Volume in the Market: With majority of independent dealer in the country, the used car market is dominated by Unorganized and Semi-organized dealers. Less-aged cars and popular brands with good resale value are highly valued by participants. Dealers are also increasing their online presence by listing their inventory on their own website/Facebook account or other social platforms resulting in market growth. Consequently, buyers have limited range of vehicle options to choose from.

Digital Transformation: Online players are emphasizing on integrating new-age technologies and building a robust sales network to give complete view of the car to customers. Considering the digital transformation across industries, new-age Auto Tech start-ups are emerging to disrupt the pre-owned car market. Thus, playing a crucial role in driving the sale of pre-owned cars online and bridging the gap between physical and digital sales.

Increase in Used Car Sales Demand in Covid-19 Pandemic: Rise in Used Car demand among consumers due to low prices amid pandemic restrictions with moderate operations across the country. Though mobility restrictions imposed across the country, the demand for used cars is due to consumer’s finding the lower prices of used cars more attractive with consumer preference e to avoid public transport because of the pandemic. Used Car Market Sales in Egypt at rebounding stage with a greater number of consumers shifting to personal vehicles.

Analysts at Ken Research in their latest publication “ Egypt Used Car Market Outlook to 2026 – Driven by Shift In Consumer Demand along with Growth of Online Used Car Platforms and Availability of Financing Options ” by Ken Research observed that Egypt is an emergent used car market in MENA at rebounding stage from the economic crisis after pandemic. Accelerated millennials growth and increase in used car sales with seamless buyer experience is driving the used car industry growth. Collaboration among different partners and streams, tech-enabled services, are expected to drive the industry in the future. The Egypt Used Car Market is expected to grow at a double digit CAGR.

Market Structure by Market Size

Organized Sector

OEM Certified Dealers

Local Multi-Brand Dealership

Unorganized Sector

C2C

Independent Brokers

Local Dealers

Key Segments Covered of Egypt Used Car Market

By Type of Car

Sedan

Suv

Hatchback/Economy

By Manufacturer

Hyundai

Kia

Nissan

Toyota

Chevrolet

Fiat

Mitsubishi

Others

By Kms Driven

5,000-35,000

35,000-80,000

80,000-120,000

Above 120,000

By Age of Vehicle

0-2 years

2-6 years

6-8 years

8 years or more

By City

Cairo & Giza

Mansoura, Delta. Suez Canal

Alexandria

Others

By Source of Lead Generation

Online

Offline

Key Target Audience

Used Car Companies

OEMs

Multi-Brands

Online Used Car Portals

Used Car Financing Companies

Government Bodies

Investors & Venture Capital Firms

Used Car Dealerships

Used Car Industry

Used Car Manufacturing Companies

Used Car Distributors

Used Car Auction Houses

Used Car Associations

Time Period Captured in the Report:-

Historical Year: 2016-2021

2016-2021 Forecast Period: 2021–2026F

Companies Covered:-

Major OEMs

Automark Toyota

BMW Pre-Owned & Mini-Cooper Approved

Mercedes Benz Certified

Volvo Selekt

Porshe Approved

Land Rover Approved

Mesarati Approved

Major Multi-Brands

Ellaithy Auto Groups

Fabrika

Elmasria Auto

Abaza Auto Trade

Major Online Auto-Classifieds

Hatla2ee

Yallamotor

Olx

Opensooq

CarSemsar

Contactcars

Key Topics Covered in the Report:-

Egypt Automotive Market Overview

Egypt Used Car Market Overview

Market Ecosystem

Value chain Analysis

Customer Buying Journey in Egypt

Decision Making Parameters for Customers

Offline and Online Business Models

Detailed Analysis on Egypt Used Car Market (Market Size, 2021; Market Structure; Market Segmentations; Competition; Future Market Size, 2026; Future Trends and the Way Forward

Snapshot on Online Used Car Platforms in Egypt

Snapshot of Used Car Auction House in Egypt

Snapshot of Finance Market in Egypt

Business Opportunity (Customer Profile Analysis)

Recommendations (Sales and Marketing Strategies, Positioning Strategies, Business Framework)

Egypt Used Car Market

