Turning Debt into Dividends: KSA Debt Collection set to soar to $5.6 Billion by 2026: Ken Research

Incumbent debt collection companies have brand identification and customer loyalties. This forces new entrants to differentiate their product offerings and find an effective positioning, which often requires marketing resources beyond their means.

There exists high competition in the non-finance segment due to low entry barriers, however, the market opportunity in this segment is also quite huge. This segment includes clients from all major sectors like telecommunications, utilities, etc.

Increase in Tendency to outsource debt collection: Due to the improvement in recovery rate, companies are increasingly outsourcing the collection of their debt/account receivables. Moreover, companies want to focus on their core activities by outsourcing debt collection to third parties. Thus, there is a considerable increase in the tendency to outsource the in-house process of debt collection especially in the multinational companies.

Fierce Competition:- The market is fragmented with presence of a large number of debt collection companies and law firms. The existing players in the market are majorly headquartered in the cities of Riyadh, Jeddah and Dammam. These companies vary largely on the basis of collection agents, Lawyers, number of employees. Apart from debt collection services, companies are also providing credit reporting/business advisory as value-added services to meet client requirements.

There exists a moderate threat of new entrants as they have to overcome various challenges like licensing requirements, capital requirements, access to a network of collection agents and lawyers, etc. However, as offerings of existing players are not much differentiated, new players can enter the market with competitive pricing and spending on marketing campaign.

The report titled “ KSA Debt Collection Market Outlook to FY'2026 – characterized by fierce competition and high growth prospects ” provides a comprehensive analysis of the potential of the Debt Collection industry in Saudi Arabia. The report covers various aspects including the current debt collection scenario and status in KSA, market size on the basis of debt collected, number of cases settled and revenue, market share of debt collection companies, Market segmentation by the segments, by type and age of firm, by sub-segmentation of insurance, finance and non-finance segment. Major trends and developments, issues and challenges, government regulations, competition landscape and cross comparison. The report concludes with case studies, analyst recommendations and key market opportunities.

Key Segments Covered in KSA Debt Financing Market:-

By Segments

Insurance

Financing

Non-Finance

By Type of Firm

Debt Collection Companies

Law Firm cum Debt Collection Companies

By Age of Firm

2-7 years

7-14 years

12-17 years

By Geography

Riyadh Province

Maddah Province

Eastern Province

Al Baha Province

Al Jawf Province

Northern Borders Province

Qassim Province

Ha’il Province

Tabuk Province

Aseer Province

Jizan Province

Najran Province

By Sub-Segment of Insurance Segment

Motor

Property/Fire

Accident & Liability

By Sub-Segment of Non-Finance Segment

Commercial and Professional Services

Consumer Services

Energy

Food & Beverages

Real Estate Management and Development

Telecommunication Services

Transportation

Utilities

By Sub-Segment of Finance Segment

Real Estate Financing

Retail Real Estate Financing

Corporate Real Estate Financing

Companies Covered

Alwasl National Debt Collection Co.

Alkhorayef Collection

Future Solutions

Taswia

Fuel Collection

Estrdad Alassol Co. Ltd.

Marsoom (Sadad)

Ejada

Maharah Debt Collection

Excellent Solutions Co.

Hololona Company Ltd.

Qemma

Hazim Al Madani Law Firm

Abdullah A. Al Fallaj Law Firm

Eyad Reda

Alaskari Law Firm

Key Target Audience

Existing Debt Collection Companies

Law Firms

Financing Companies

Non-Financing Companies

Insurance Companies

Debt Collection & Management software providers

Government Agencies

Finance Consultants

Others

Time Period Captured in the Report: -

Base Year : 2021

: 2021 Forecast Period: 2022-2026F

Key Topics Covered in the Report

How is the Debt Financing Market positioned in KSA?

Overview of Insurance, financing and non-finance sector in KSA

KSA Debt Collection Market Ecosystem

Growth Drivers, Trends and Developments in the market

Government Regulations

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis for KSA Debt Collection Market

Market Size and Segmentation, 2021-2026F

Competitive Landscape of KSA Debt Collection Industry

Cross Comparison of Major Players using fundamental, operating model, clientele, geography and service offering parameters

Case study & Analyst Recommendations

Research Methodology

KSA Debt Collection Market

Related Reports By Ken Research:-

Brazil Cards and Payment Market Outlook to 2027F- By Cards (Debit Cards, Credit Cards, Prepaid Cards), By Payment Terminals (POS and ATM's), By Payment Instruments (Credit Transfers, Direct Debit, Cheques, Cash and Payment Cards)

According to Ken Research estimates, the Brazil cards and payment market is forecasted to grow at a robust CAGR in the period of 2022P-2027F, owing to digitalization and the growth in the volume of high-net-worth individuals. There is marvelous potential, with almost two-thirds of adult consumers holding a debit card and Pix having proven a world beater in terms of mass market uptake. Cards are Brazil’s favored e-commerce payment method and are used to complete well over half of all online transactions.

Germany Remittance Market Outlook to 2027F- By Flow Type (Inbound and Outbound), by Application (Consumptions, Savings, Investments), and By Channels Used (Banking Channel, MTOs, M-Wallets and Others)

According to Ken Research estimates, the Germany Remittance Market is forecasted to grow at a robust CAGR in the period of 2022P-2027F, owing to the increased internet and smartphone penetration, rising digital platforms for fund transfer and government initiatives. The increase in adoption of banking and financial services and the growing penetration rate of the internet and smartphones are driving more and more people to switch to digital platforms for fund transfer. The inbound remittance market is dominated by branch pick-ups and mobile & online transactions equally followed by prepaid cards in terms of remittance transaction volume.

KSA Fintech Market Outlook to 2027- Driven by the government regulations and initiatives and the growing adoption of technology among the residents

According to Ken Research estimates, the KSA Fintech Market – which grew at a CAGR of 25.5% in the period of 2017-2022P – is expected to grow at a CAGR of 18.5% in the forecasted period of 2023F-2027F, owing to the New Government Initiatives and Rising Service Verticals. Payments and Currency Exchange is the largest Segment in the KSA Fintech Market followed by Lending and Finance, Personal Finance and Private Fundraising. KSA Fintech Market is still evolving with investment driving the growth of the industry and fintech players still attracting funds in order to launch more innovative services in the market.

KSA Personal Finance Market Outlook to 2026F- Driven by Growing Digitalization and Increased Consumption Needs

The Personal Finance Market in KSA is in the growth stage, being driven by banks and NBFCs and introduction of Fin-Tech companies. With new entrants, strict changes in policies can be seen related to insolvency and other parameters. With the growing number in working women population, digitalization of personal financing and supportive government policies, the market is expected to grow over the next 4 years. According to Ken Research estimates, the KSA Personal Finance Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 15.7% in the forecasted period of 2022-2026F, owing to the New Government Policies under Vision 2030 and New Players in the Market.

