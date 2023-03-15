Contract Cleaning Services Global Market Report 2023: Growing Trend of Green Cleaning Shows Potential

Dublin, March 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Contract Cleaning Services Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Service Type (Window Cleaning, Upholstery Cleaning, Floor & Carpet Cleaning, Construction Cleaning), By End-use, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global contract cleaning services market size is expected to reach USD 555.44 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 6.3% from 2023 to 2030.



Growing awareness regarding hygiene and safety at workplaces has stimulated business organizations worldwide to hire third-party cleaning service providers.

Additionally, to ensure the good health of the employees and consequently raise their productivity, companies globally are increasingly availing green contract cleaning services from providers that use non-hazardous and non-toxic products for cleaning the premise. Thus, a growing preference for green products is further anticipated to increase the demand for these services over the forecast period.



Technological advancements have created smart devices that rely on Artificial Intelligence (AI), the Internet of Things (IoT), and robotic capabilities, such as autonomous floor cleaners. These gadgets, which homeowners typically use, perform simple cleaning duties. However, the restricted applicability and capabilities of these smart cleaning devices, as well as their incapacity to complete duties, is a significant concern. As a result, the pressing need to keep a clean environment and limit health risks will likely drive up demand for cleaning services over the forecast period.



Following the continuing COVID-19 epidemic, there has been an unusual spike in the use of contract cleaning services as firms attempt to start on-premise operations following the relaxation of lockdown restrictions. The requirement to create a sanitary working environment, along with the need to comply with legal rules imposed by governments worldwide, has a beneficial influence on market demand. Due to stringent laws established, corporate organizations actively try to clean the premises regularly to create a safe workplace.



Contract Cleaning Services Market Report Highlights

The contract cleaning services industry's growth is majorly driven by the growing need to provide a clean and safe workplace and thereby improve employee productivity

The floor & carpet cleaning segment held the largest revenue share in 2022, primarily driven by the fact that this is the most sought-after service by commercial and industrial end-users, as cleaning large areas covered by floors is a tedious and time-consuming task

The commercial end-use segment held the largest revenue share of 49.7% in 2022. This is majorly attributable to the relatively greater adoption of these services among commercial institutions such as hospitals, hotels, and retail outlets

Corporate offices held the largest revenue share in 2022. Ensuring employee safety and improving employee productivity are the primary reasons for the large market share of this segment

North America dominated the contract cleaning services industry with a revenue share of 31.7% in 2022

Some prominent players in the market include Jani-King International Inc.; ABM Industries Incorporated; Mitie Group plc.; ISS Facility Services, Inc.; and Pritchard Industries Inc.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 80 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $343.34 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $555.44 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.3% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



Chapter 3. Market Variables, Trends, & Scope Outlook



Chapter 4. Contract Cleaning Services Market Service Type Outlook

4.1. Contract Cleaning Services Market, By Service Type Analysis & Market Share, 2022 & 2030

4.2. Window Cleaning

4.3. Floor & Carpet Cleaning

4.4. Upholstery Cleaning

4.5. Construction Cleaning

4.6. Others



Chapter 5. Contract Cleaning Services Market End-use Outlook

5.1. Contract Cleaning Services Market, By End-use Analysis & Market Share, 2022 & 2030

5.2. Residential

5.3. Industrial

5.4. Commercial

5.4.3. Healthcare & Medical Facilities

5.4.4. Educational Institutions

5.4.5. Hotels & Restaurants

5.4.6. Retail Outlets

5.4.7. Corporate Offices

5.4.8. Financial Institutions

5.4.9. Others



Chapter 6. Contract Cleaning Services Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis



Chapter 7. Contract Cleaning Services Market Competitive Landscape



Companies Mentioned

ABM Industries Incorporated

Jani-King International Inc.

ISS Facility Services, Inc.

Sodexo Group4

Mitie Group plc

Pritchard Industries Inc.

Vanguard Cleaning Systems Inc.

Stanley Steemer International Inc.

Cleaning Services Group, Inc.

The ServiceMaster Company, LLC

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5cg4f8

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment