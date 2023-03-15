PTFE Fabric Market is expected to witness a tremendous growth USD 1,332.43 Million by 2029, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.4% | Exactitude Consultancy

Luton, Bedfordshire, United Kingdom, March 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exactitude Consultancy, the market research and consulting wing of Ameliorate Digital Consultancy Private Limited has completed and published the final copy of the detailed research report on the PTFE Fabric Market.

The global PTFE fabric market size was USD 830.00 Million in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 1,332.43 Million by 2029, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period.

Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) fabric is a technical fabric made from polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) resin. This fabric is well-known for its nonstick surface, as well as being one of the strongest and most durable fabrics available. Industrial applications for PTFE fabric include electrical insulation, chemical and corrosion resistance, and heat resistance. It's also used in medical devices like artificial heart valves and drug delivery systems. Because of its versatility and high performance, PTFE fabric is in high demand.

PTFE fabric is a material coated with PTFE resin. PTFE coated fabrics are manufactured by various manufacturers in various grades, such as premium, standard, mechanical, economy, and other grades to meet the specific performance application requirements of end-use industries. PTFE fabrics have a nonstick surface, and perform well under temperatures ranging from -100°F to 500°F. They also are chemically inert, have high tensile strength, and have outstanding electrical properties. Other useful properties include their extremely high flex cracking resistance, long-term stability, and resistance to soiling. PTFE Fabrics are used in various end-use industries such as food, construction, filtration, medical and other industries.

Recent Developments

In Aug 2021, W.L. Gore collaborated with LifeBooster, which works in the field of worker risk analytics. The companies will work together to form a multi-year plan for launching new smart safety apparel for physically demanding jobs. W.L. Gore's protective wear technologies will benefit from this collaboration.

In March 2020, The Chemours Company inaugurated The Chemours Discovery Hub in the University of Delaware's Science, Technology and Advanced Research Campus. The research facility will help the Chemours Company in developing new applications for its products.

Asia Pacific is expected to hold 47% greatest share of the PTFE fabric market.

The Asia-Pacific region controlled the majority of the worldwide market share. The use of PTFE fabric is increasing in the region, thanks to developing end-user and processing industries in nations like China, Japan, and India. Japan is one of the world’s largest producers of PTFE fabric. In 2022, India’s domestic pharmaceutical market revenue reached USD 18.12 billion, up 9.4% from USD 17.87 billion the previous year. This opens up a lot of opportunities for this sector in terms of PTFE fabric usage in the future. As of May 2022, India had approved 296 approved cold chain projects in the food processing industry, resulting in an increase in the use of PTFE textiles.

The increasing demand for filtration technology should stimulate the industry demand it will create significant growth opportunities in the market.

PTFE Fabric is a woven fiberglass membrane with a Teflon coating that is exceptionally durable and temperature resistant. PTFE fabric is appropriate for all end-user industries where filtration is utilized because of its unique mix of inertness, thermal stability, and surface qualities (non-sticky nature). In 2022, China registered a total of 5000 chemical and pharmaceutical manufacturing units, and roughly 242 new pharmaceutical and chemical firms, with the principal use of PTFE fabrics expected to suggest an increase in demand for PTFE fabric in the following years. Investment in the processing industries sector in India has increased by 9.50 percent from USD 29.50 billion in 2022 to USD 32.30 billion in 2029, indicating that this sector has a lot of potentials. Due to the sheer carbon-fluorine linkages, PTFE fabric has higher strength, is non-sticky, and has thermal stability. As a result of these advantages, it is used in all processing sectors. The market for PTFE fabric is predicted to increase substantially throughout the forecast period, owing to all of the above-mentioned benefits.

PTFE Fabric Market Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2022 USD 830.00 Million in 2022 Revenue forecast in 2029 USD 1,332.43 Million by 2029 Growth rate CAGR of 5.4% from 2023 to 2029 Base year for estimation 2022 Historical data 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2023 - 2029 Quantitative units Volume in kilo tons, revenue in USD million and CAGR from 2023 to 2029 Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments covered Product, application, region Regional scope North America; Europe; China; Asia; Pacific; Central & South America; MEA Key companies profiled Taconic, FIBERFLON, Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics, Sefar AG, Fothergill Group, W.F. Lake Corp, Aetna Plastics Corporation, CENO Tec GmbH, Techbelt, Birdair, Chukoh Chemical Industries, URJA PRODUCTS PRIVATE LIMITED, Daikin Industries, Birdair, TOSS GmbH & Co. KG Key Market Drivers The rise in the consumption of compound fabrics for industrial applications, together with the need for PTFE textiles in the automotive and construction industries, is driving the PTFE fabric market

PTFE Fabric Market Players

The PTFE fabric market key players include Taconic, FIBERFLON, Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics, Sefar AG, Fothergill Group, W.F. Lake Corp, Aetna Plastics Corporation, CENO Tec GmbH, Techbelt, Birdair, Chukoh Chemical Industries, URJA PRODUCTS PRIVATE LIMITED, Daikin Industries, Birdair, TOSS GmbH & Co. KG

To increase their market position, these businesses have implemented a variety of growth tactics. These companies are using expansion, new product development, mergers and acquisitions, and collaboration as important growth strategies to improve their product portfolio and geographical presence to meet the rising demand for PTFE fabric from emerging economies.

Key Market Segments: PTFE Fabric Market

Global PTFE Fabric Market by Type, 2023-2029, (USD Million), (Kilotons)

PTFE Coated Fabric

Nonwoven Fabric

PTFE Fiber-Made Fabric

Global PTFE Fabric Market by Application, 2023-2029, (USD Million), (Kilotons)

Food

Construction

Filtration

Others (Medical, Transportation, Protective Clothing)

Trends of the Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) Fabrics Market:

In February, AGC entered into an agreement with Taconic to acquire Advanced Dielectric Division and Industrial Products Division of Taconic to expand its footprint as a manufacturer and supplier of high-performance materials.

The Mergers & Acquisition (M&A) deal between Daikin Industries Ltd. and Heroflon S.p.A took effect on August through which Daikin enters the compound business for fluoropolymers and even expands his global sale.

In July, 3M developed patent for a new technology for fully fluorinated polymers such as polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) that can be processed by 3D printing method and can be used in the manufacturing of electronics components.

This food segment is also projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period of 5.9%.

PTFE Coated Fabric is a key segment in this market due to high demand of food and construction end-use industries.

North America PTFE fabric market is showing a slow-paced growth pattern at a CAGR of 5.0% as the markets experience saturation.

PTFE fabric Market Dynamics

Driver: Growing demand for PTFE-coated fabrics as architectural fabrics

The use of PTFE -coated fabric in architectural applications is growing. It is witnessing good growth in the North American and European construction markets. Birdair, a leading specialty contractor for tensile architecture, provided PTFE -coated fabric for various stadiums in Qatar, which are used in the FIFA World Cup 2022

Restraint: Environmental impact of PTFE fabric manufacturing

The production of PTFE produces toxic byproducts like hydrofluoric acid and carbon dioxide. When released into the environment, hydrofluoric acid causes serious tissue damage when it comes into contact with human or animal skin. The carbon dioxide released into the environment is a greenhouse gas. Improper ventilation of production facilities can cause harm to workers due to the release of these toxic chemicals. Exposure to hydrofluoric acid and carbon dioxide to the workers due to the production of PTFE can cause polymer fume fever.

Opportunity: Increasing investments in the food processing industry in emerging countries

The food processing industry is amongst the largest users of PTFE coated fabrics in the form of conveyor belts. These belts are made of glass fibers and coated with PTFE to provide reliable performance under extreme heat, oil, and moisture permeation. These belts are used for various applications, such as vacuum drying, contact grilling, food packaging, and baking in the food processing industry.

Key questions answered in the report:

✦ What is the PTFE Fabric market's growth potential?

✦ Which product category will be the most profitable?

✦ In the coming years, which regional market will emerge as a leader?

✦ Which application segment will continue to expand at a steady rate?

✦ What are the potential growth opportunities in the PTFE Fabric Market in the coming years?

✦ What are the most significant challenges that the global PTFE Fabric Markets may face in the future?

✦ What are the top companies in the global PTFE Fabric market?

✦ What are the main trends that are positively impacting the market's growth?

