KSA is about to witness a BNPL wave which is already a USD 2 Billion reality. Explore the key trends supporting the market growth: Ken Research

Online mode of payment will continue to dominate the BNPL industry in KSA due to Sharia compliant which promotes digital payments when compared to offline mode.

Covid-19 pandemic lead to substantial growth in the e-commerce industry, with 2.5 times faster than growth before the pandemic , leading to increasing online transactions in KSA.

leading to increasing online transactions in KSA. Increasing demand for extra credit line with less stringent KYC procedures without relying on CIBIL scores will be traction for consumers for utilization of BNPL services.

Surging Consumer base: With increasing participation from fintech companies in BNPL ground, its user base is making equally big strides. A major chunk of Saudi Arabian consumers have used BNPL payment methods such as Tamara in 2021 when compared to previous years, with more customers exploring the BNPL services. In just one year, the Middle East region has witnessed an upsurge in the number of companies offering BNPL solutions.

Growing Retailers: With the diminishing Covid-19 impact, the return of the offline shopping mode is being witnessed. BNPL players are not going let the opportunity pass by. They have already started collaborating with leading retailers to offer BNPL at physical stores at checkout points as a point-of-sale financing tool. The growing e-commerce market has pushed the retailers to go for different mode of user friendly payment mechanisms.

Expanding Partnerships: BNPL entities are making their mark by creating value for merchants and offering straightforward financial products to customers. BNPL giant Tamara works with global retail leaders like Adidas, IKEA, L’Occitane, , as well as top regional brands like Namshi, Abyat, Faces, Niceone, and , across the GCC. In just one year, the Middle East region has witnessed an upsurge in the number of companies offering BNPL solutions.

Moving to easy cashless credit: Increasing adoption of cashless society with emergence of digital payments fueled by surging working age class will derive the traction of BNPL industry among the users in KSA. With increasing demand for extra credit line with less stringent KYC procedures without relying on CIBIL scores will be traction for consumers for utilization of BNPL services.

The Report “ KSA Buy Now Pay Later Market Outlook to 2027- Driven by digitalization, government support as a part of Saudi vision 2030 increasing Genz & millennials population due to influx of expatriates coupled with shifting preference towards easy interest free extra credit line sources ” by Ken Research provides a comprehensive analysis of the potential Buy Now Pay Later industry in Saudi Arabia. People shifting from credit cards to BNPL as unlike credit cards, BNPL companies provide easy credit checks which are solely not based upon the CIBIL score, hence providing easy access to the services. Buy Now Pay Later Market in KSA recorded a positive CAGR on the basis of revenue generated in between 2022P and 2027E.

Key Segments Covered:-

KSA BNPL Market

By mode of payment

Online

Offline

By end user

Ecommerce Giant

Physical Retailers

Travel and entertainment Merchants

Food Merchants

By age group

Below 24

24-36

36-50

Above 50

Key Target Audience:-

Fintech Companies

BNPL players

Retail merchants and chains

Government and regulatory bodies

New entrants in the BNPL space

Associated or affiliated Banks with Insurance entities

Time Period Captured in the Report:-

Historical Year: 2019-2021

2019-2021 Base Year: 2022

2022 Forecast Period: 2023– 2027F

Companies Covered:-

Tabby

Spotii

Tamara

Cashew

PostPay

Key Topics Covered in the Report:-

BNPL Industry positioning

Socio demographic Outlook of Saudi Arabia

Presence of Global BNPL Players

Trends of BPNL Industry

Market size of BPNL

BNPL transaction process

Key Features and developments in KSA BPNL

SWOT Analysis of KSA BNPL

Issues and Challenges in KSA BNPL

Investment Analysis of players in BNPL Space

Role of Government and regulations in KSA BNPL

Porter’s Five force Analysis in KSA BPNL

Future Market Size of BNPL in KSA

