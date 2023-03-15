Industrial Cleaning Global Market Report 2023: Featuring Evonik, BASF, Dow Chemical, Stepan, Solvay, Spartan Chemical, Ecolab, Pilot Chemical & Accepta

Dublin, March 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Industrial Cleaning Market - Forecasts from 2023 to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global industrial cleaning market is anticipated to expand at a compound annual growth rate of 4.84% during the projected period, from a market value of US$49.684 billion in 2021 to US$69.176 billion by 2028.

The demand for industrial cleaning solutions is increasing owing to the expansion of industrialization and manufacturing activities. Another factor propelling the industrial cleaning market is the implementation of strict hygiene requirements in sectors like healthcare and food & beverage.



The government initiatives for industrial cleanliness and hazard management and the investments of key market companies are anticipated to boost market growth.



The key players in the market are also actively investing for their expansion in the market and developing new products. For instance,

Rossari Biotech Ltd., a significant supplier of products for personal care, industrial cleaning, and other uses, declared in July 2021 that the purchase of Tristar Intermediates Pvt. Ltd. had been approved. Tristan has been one of the leading suppliers of scent compounds, personal care additives, and other products. Additionally, the business has been a significant supplier to the automobile, pharmaceutical, textile, and other associated sectors.



Moreover, Azelis declared in April 2021 that it has reached a deal to buy the distribution assets of Nortons Exim Private Limited and Spectrum Chemicals, two Indian businesses that provide a range of cleaning chemicals for industrial uses. The acquisition increased the scope of Azelis' industrial cleaning chemical business.



In July 2021, ITW Chemin, one of the major participants in the market, announced the introduction of a unique waterless industrial hand cleaning line for the Indian market under the names Septoe Eliminator and Septone Orange Scrub to overcome significant obstacles that employees in auto repair facilities, body shops, maintenance divisions, and the automobile manufacturing industry encountered.



The need for industrial cleaners is anticipated to increase across a variety of manufacturing industries, including chemical, food, and healthcare.



Industrial cleansers are in higher demand due to the requirement to prevent industrial hazards and the rise in contagious and communicable diseases across all manufacturing units, especially chemical industries. Food and beverage manufacturing industries, in particular, must uphold the highest standards of hygiene and cleanliness. The market for industrial cleaners is expanding as a result of the surge in product demand and health concerns brought on by the world's constantly expanding population.

Further, the healthcare segment in the global industrial cleaning market is regarded to rise exponentially in the forecast period owing to the extensive cleaning that the hospitals require on a frequent basis. Cleaning for preparation of the surfaces for complete sterilization, disinfecting, cleaning of the clothes and gowns, and cleaning of the floor space are the few factors that will drive the industrial cleaning market in healthcare because healthcare constitutes a majority share in the market. In this segment, there is a need for cleaning blood stains, laundry cleaning, and body fluids, and also with the increasing demand for the complete elimination of hazardous air pollutants, faster evaporation in medical devices as well as the cleaning of pathogens are the ones driving the market growth.



Regional Insights



Based on geography, the industrial cleaning market is segmented into North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Asia-Pacific. The Asia Pacific market is expected to show substantial growth due to the burgeoning end-user industries. For instance, the manufacturing growth in the region is likely to experience an upsurge due to the rising incentives and reforms being introduced by nations like China, Vietnam, and India.

Market Segmentation:

By Agent

Solvents

Surfactants

Ph Regulators

Solubilizers

Others

By Product Type

Degreasers

Disinfectants

Desclares

Others

By End-User Industry

Healthcare

Retail

Hospitality

Food & Beverage

Manufacturing

Others

By Geography

North America

USA

Canada

Mexico

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Others

Europe

UK

France

Germnay

Italy

Others

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Others

Asia Pacific

Japan

China

India

South Korea

Taiwan

Indonesia

Others

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 150 Forecast Period 2021 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2021 $49.68 billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $69.18 billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.8% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



1. INTRODUCTION



2. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4. MARKET DYNAMICS



5. GLOBAL INDUSTRIAL CLEANING MARKET ANALYSIS, BY AGENT



6. GLOBAL INDUSTRIAL CLEANING MARKET ANALYSIS, BY PRODUCT TYPE



7. GLOBAL INDUSTRIAL CLEANING MARKET ANALYSIS, BY END-USER INDUSTRY



8. GLOBAL INDUSTRIAL CLEANING MARKET ANALYSIS, BY GEOGRAPHY



9. COMPETITIVE ENVIRONMENT AND ANALYSIS



10. COMPANY PROFILES



Companies Mentioned

Evonik Industries

BASF

Dow Chemical Company

Stepan Company

Solvay

Spartan Chemical Company

Ecolab

Pilot Chemical

Accepta

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/i377ks

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment