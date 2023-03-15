Global Vertical Farming Market Report 2022-2032: Independence of Climate Impacts Drives Adoption

Dublin, March 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Vertical Farming Market 2022-2032 by Mechanism, Component, Structure, Application Type, Crop, and Region: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global vertical farming market will reach $36,955.1 million by 2032, growing by 22.5% annually over 2022-2032, driven by the rapid urbanization, rising demand for high quality and high level of food safety, declining arable land, advantages of vertical farming equipped with advanced technologies, and independence of vertical farming from climate impacts.



This 174-page report is based on a comprehensive research of the entire global vertical farming market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2020-2022 and provides forecast from 2023 till 2032 with 2022 as the base year.



In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

Porter's Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19 and Russia-Ukraine conflict. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify global vertical farming market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Mechanism, Component, Structure, Application Type, Crop, and Region.



Based on Mechanism, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2022-2032 included in each section.

Hydroponics

Aquaponics

Aeroponics

Based on Component, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2022-2032 included in each section.

Lighting Devices

Hydroponic Components

Climate Control Devices

Sensing Devices

Irrigation Component

Building Material

Other Components

By Structure, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2022-2032 included in each section.

Building-based Structure

Container-based Structure

By Application Type, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2022-2032 included in each section.

Indoor Vertical Farming

Outdoor Vertical Farming

By Crop, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2022-2032 included in each section.

Tomatoes

Lettuce

Leafy Greens (excluding lettuce)

Bell & Chili Peppers

Herbs

Strawberry

Other Crops

Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:

North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Russia, Switzerland, Poland, Sweden, Belgium, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Denmark, and Finland)

APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, Taiwan, and Philippines)

South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)

MEA (UAE,Saudi Arabia, South Africa and Rest of MEA)

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 174 Forecast Period 2022 - 2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $4855 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $36955 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 22.5% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Market Overview and Dynamics



3 Segmentation of Global Market by Mechanism



4 Segmentation of Global Market by Component



5 Segmentation of Global Market by Structure



6 Segmentation of Global Market by Application Type



7 Segmentation of Global Market by Crop



8 Segmentation of Global Market by Region



9 Competitive Landscape

Companies Mentioned

4D Bios, Inc.

AeroFarms

AgriCool

American Hydroponics

Bowery Farming Inc.

Crop One Holdings

Everlight Electronics Co., Ltd.

Freight Farms

Heliospectra AB

Kalera Inc.

OSRAM GmbH.

Plenty Unlimited Inc.

Signify Holding

Sky Greens

SPREAD Co., Ltd.

Urban Crop Solutions

Valoya

Vertical Farm Systems

