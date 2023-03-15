Global Vertical Farming Market Report 2022-2032: Independence of Climate Impacts Drives Adoption

Dublin, March 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Vertical Farming Market 2022-2032 by Mechanism, Component, Structure, Application Type, Crop, and Region: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global vertical farming market will reach $36,955.1 million by 2032, growing by 22.5% annually over 2022-2032, driven by the rapid urbanization, rising demand for high quality and high level of food safety, declining arable land, advantages of vertical farming equipped with advanced technologies, and independence of vertical farming from climate impacts.
This 174-page report is based on a comprehensive research of the entire global vertical farming market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2020-2022 and provides forecast from 2023 till 2032 with 2022 as the base year.
In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:
- Market Structure
- Growth Drivers
- Restraints and Challenges
- Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities
- Porter's Fiver Forces
The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19 and Russia-Ukraine conflict. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify global vertical farming market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Mechanism, Component, Structure, Application Type, Crop, and Region.
Based on Mechanism, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2022-2032 included in each section.
- Hydroponics
- Aquaponics
- Aeroponics
Based on Component, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2022-2032 included in each section.
- Lighting Devices
- Hydroponic Components
- Climate Control Devices
- Sensing Devices
- Irrigation Component
- Building Material
- Other Components
By Structure, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2022-2032 included in each section.
- Building-based Structure
- Container-based Structure
By Application Type, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2022-2032 included in each section.
- Indoor Vertical Farming
- Outdoor Vertical Farming
By Crop, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2022-2032 included in each section.
- Tomatoes
- Lettuce
- Leafy Greens (excluding lettuce)
- Bell & Chili Peppers
- Herbs
- Strawberry
- Other Crops
Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:
- North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)
- Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Russia, Switzerland, Poland, Sweden, Belgium, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Denmark, and Finland)
- APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, Taiwan, and Philippines)
- South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)
- MEA (UAE,Saudi Arabia, South Africa and Rest of MEA)
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|174
|Forecast Period
|2022 - 2032
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
|$4855 Million
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032
|$36955 Million
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|22.5%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Market Overview and Dynamics
3 Segmentation of Global Market by Mechanism
4 Segmentation of Global Market by Component
5 Segmentation of Global Market by Structure
6 Segmentation of Global Market by Application Type
7 Segmentation of Global Market by Crop
8 Segmentation of Global Market by Region
9 Competitive Landscape
Companies Mentioned
- 4D Bios, Inc.
- AeroFarms
- AgriCool
- American Hydroponics
- Bowery Farming Inc.
- Crop One Holdings
- Everlight Electronics Co., Ltd.
- Freight Farms
- Heliospectra AB
- Kalera Inc.
- OSRAM GmbH.
- Plenty Unlimited Inc.
- Signify Holding
- Sky Greens
- SPREAD Co., Ltd.
- Urban Crop Solutions
- Valoya
- Vertical Farm Systems
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4ba5ti
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment