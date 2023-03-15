Global Commercial Insurance Market Report 2023-2028: Increasing Digitization in Insurance Industry Bolsters Growth

Dublin, March 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Commercial Insurance Market (2023-2028) by Type, Enterprise, Distribution channel, Industry Vertical, and Geography, Competitive Analysis, Impact of Covid-19, Impact of Economic Slowdown & Impending Recession with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Commercial Insurance Market is estimated to be USD 777.76 Bn in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 1253.56 Bn by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 10.01%.



Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increase in Need for Insurance Policies among Enterprises

Increase Trend of Start-Up Business

Increasing Digitization in Insurance Industry

Restraints

Varied Insurance Regulations

High Insurance Premium

Opportunities

Rising Usage of Automatic and Complex Devices in The Retail, Construction and Healthcare Industries

Adoption of Advanced Technology in Commercial Insurance

Challenges

Data Security and Privacy Concerns Due to Increasing Cyber-Attacks

Market Segmentations



The Global Commercial Insurance Market is segmented based on Type, Enterprise, Distribution channel, Industry Vertical, and Geography.

By Type, the market is classified into Commercial motor insurance, Commercial property Insurance, Liability Insurance, Marine Insurance, and Others.

By Enterprise, the market is classified into Small Scale Enterprise, Medium scale Enterprise, and Large scale Enterprise.

By Distribution channel, the market is classified into Agents & Brokers, Direct Response, and Others.

By Industry Vertical, the market is classified into Manufacturing, Energy & Utilities, Construction, IT & Telecom, Healthcare, and Others.

By Geography, the market is classified into Americas, Europe, Middle-East & Africa, and Asia-Pacific.

Company Profiles



The report provides a detailed analysis of the competitors in the market. It covers the financial performance analysis for the publicly listed companies in the market. The report also offers detailed information on the companies' recent development and competitive scenario. Some of the companies covered in this report are American International Group, American International Group, Inc., Aon PLC, Aviva PLC, AXA XL, Chubb Corp., etc.



Countries Studied

America (Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, United States, Rest of Americas)

Europe (Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Russia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom, Rest of Europe)

Middle-East and Africa (Egypt, Israel, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, United Arab Emirates, Rest of MEA)

Asia-Pacific (Australia, Bangladesh, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Taiwan, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

Competitive Quadrant



The report includes a Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.



Ansoff Analysis



The report presents a detailed Ansoff matrix analysis for the Global Commercial Insurance Market. Ansoff Matrix, also known as Product/Market Expansion Grid, is a strategic tool used to design strategies for the growth of the company. The matrix can be used to evaluate approaches in four strategies viz. Market Development, Market Penetration, Product Development and Diversification. The matrix is also used for risk analysis to understand the risk involved with each approach.



The analyst analyses the Global Commercial Insurance Market using the Ansoff Matrix to provide the best approaches a company can take to improve its market position.



Based on the SWOT analysis conducted on the industry and industry players, the analyst has devised suitable strategies for market growth.



Why buy this report?

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global Commercial Insurance Market. The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.

The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.

The report includes an in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 forces model, PESTLE Analysis, and the Ansoff Matrix. In addition, the impact of COVID-19 and the impact of economic slowdown & impending recession on the market are also featured in the report.

The report also includes the regulatory scenario in the industry, which will help you make a well-informed decision. The report discusses major regulatory bodies and major rules and regulations imposed on this sector across various geographies.

The report also contains the competitive analysis using Positioning Quadrants, the analyst's competitive positioning tool.

Report Highlights:

A complete analysis of the market, including parent industry

Important market dynamics and trends

Market segmentation

Historical, current, and projected size of the market based on value and volume

Market shares and strategies of key players

Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 168 Forecast Period 2023 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $777.76 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $1253.56 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 10.0% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



1 Report Description



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Market Dynamics

5 Market Analysis



6 Global Commercial Insurance Market, By Type



7 Global Commercial Insurance Market, By Enterprise



8 Global Commercial Insurance Market, By Distribution channel



9 Global Commercial Insurance Market, By Industry Vertical



10 Americas' Commercial Insurance Market



11 Europe's Commercial Insurance Market



12 Middle East and Africa's Commercial Insurance Market



13 APAC's Commercial Insurance Market



14 Competitive Landscape



15 Company Profiles

16 Appendix



Companies Mentioned

AF Group

Allianz SE

American International Group

Aon PLC

Aviva PLC

AXA XL

Chubb Corp.

Direct Line Insurance Group PLC

Encova Insurance

Famers Ins Group

Grange Insurance

Marsh Commercial

Munich Re

Nationwide Group

Tokio Marine Group

USAA Group

W.R. Berkley Group

Willis Towers Watson

Zurich Commercial Insurance

