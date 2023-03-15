Gritstone bio Announces Presentations on Neoantigen Prediction Capabilities and Cancer Vaccine Programs at the 2023 AACR Annual Meeting

EMERYVILLE, Calif., March 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gritstone bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: GRTS), a clinical-stage biotechnology company working to develop the world’s most potent vaccines, today announced multiple presentations at the 2023 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting, taking place April 14-19, 2023 in Orlando, Florida. The poster presentations will address the company’s proprietary neoantigen prediction capabilities (EDGE™) and “off-the-shelf" neoantigen vaccine program, SLATE. The minisymposium will review results from the Phase 1/2 study of GRANITE, the company’s fully-individualized neoantigen vaccine program which is now in a randomized Phase 2/3 study for first-line microsatellite-stable colorectal cancer (MSS-CRC).



Abstracts associated with these presentations are now available on the conference website.

Presentation details:

Abstract 5364 (Poster Presentation): Language modeling of peptide-HLA interactions achieves state-of-the-art performance on prediction of peptide presentation by HLA Class II

Date/Time: Tuesday Apr 18, 2023, 1:30 PM - 5:00 PM ET

Session: Artificial Intelligence and Machine/Deep Learning 1

Presenter: Ankur Dhanik, PhD

Location: Poster Section 31, Poster Board 13, Orange County Convention Center





Date/Time: Sunday Apr 16, 2023, 3:37 PM - 3:52 PM ET

Session: Immunotherapy

Presenter: Matthew Davis, PhD

Location: Room W414, Orange County Convention Center





Date/Time: Monday Apr 17, 2023, 9:00 AM - 12:30 PM ET

Session: Immune Response to Therapies

Presenter: Christine Palmer, PhD

Location: Poster Section 43, Poster Board 14, Orange County Convention Center

About Gritstone bio

Gritstone is working to create the world’s most potent vaccines. We leverage our innovative vectors and payloads to train multiple arms of the immune system to attack critical disease targets and have programs in viral diseases and solid tumors. Independently and with our partners, we are advancing a portfolio of product candidates with the aim of improving patient outcomes and eliminating disease. www.gritstonebio.com

Gritstone Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements related to the potential of Gritstone’s therapeutic programs; the advancements in Gritstone’s ongoing clinical trials; the timing of data announcements related to ongoing clinical trials and the initiation of future clinical trials. Such forward-looking statements involve substantial risks and uncertainties that could cause Gritstone’s research and clinical development programs, future results, performance or achievements to differ significantly from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, among others, the uncertainties inherent in the drug development process, including Gritstone’s programs’ clinical stage of development, the process of designing and conducting preclinical and clinical trials, the regulatory approval processes, the timing of regulatory filings, the challenges associated with manufacturing drug products, Gritstone’s ability to successfully establish, protect and defend its intellectual property and other matters that could affect the sufficiency of existing cash to fund operations. Gritstone undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements. For a further description of the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to the business of the company in general, see Gritstone’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed on March 9, 2023 and any current and periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

