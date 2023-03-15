Adalimumab Biosimilars Market to hit US$ 18.53 billion by 2030 | Exclusive Report by Growth Plus Reports

Newark, New Castle, USA, March 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the deep-dive market assessment study by Growth Plus Reports, the global adalimumab biosimilars market was valued at US$ 3.53 billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 20.1% to reach US$ 18.53 billion by 2030.

Adalimumab Biosimilars Market Scope

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2021 US$ 3.53 billion Revenue forecast in 2030 US$ 18.35 billion Growth Rate CAGR of 20.1% from 2022 to 2030 Base year for estimation 2021 Forecast period 2022-2030 Historical Year 2020 Segments covered Product, Application, Distribution Channel, and Region Regional scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (ROW)

Market Drivers

Adalimumab biosimilar demand is expected to expand due to the rising awareness among patients about arthritic conditions and as new Adalimumab biosimilars enter the market. For example, according to a February 2022 article titled "The Prevalence and Statistics of Arthritis," the prevalence of arthritis in the United States has increased. It will continue to rise as the baby boomer generation matures. Doctors have identified arthritis or similar rheumatic illness in more than 22% of American adults (about 52.5 million persons). Similarly, according to data published in October 2021 by the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention, approximately one in every four US adults (23.7%), or approximately 58.5 million people, has doctor-diagnosed arthritis.

The prevalence of arthritis rises with age. As a result, the aging population may also be a driving force in the industry. According to World Health Organization (WHO) major facts revised in October 2021, the number of people aged 60 and over will outnumber children under the age of five, and the share of the world's population over 60 years will nearly double from 12% to 22% between 2015 and 2050. Additionally, skin disorder proliferation is also driving the market growth. For instance, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), over 900 million people suffer from skin problems at any given moment. Adalimumab targets a protein called tumour necrosis factor-alpha (TNF-alpha) in the body, a major component in the inflammatory process that causes skin illnesses such as psoriasis. Psoriasis is a skin condition characterized by red, itchy, scaly patches on the knees, elbows, trunk, and scalp. Adalimumab inhibits the overactive immune system response that causes psoriasis. According to the National Psoriasis Foundation, 125 million individuals globally have psoriasis, accounting for 2 to 3 percent of the overall population, accelerating market growth.

Excerpts from ‘By Application Segmentation’

Based on application, the global adalimumab biosimilars market has been segmented into:

Rheumatoid Arthritis

Psoriatic Arthritis

Crohn's Disease

Ulcerative Colitis

Others

Throughout the projected period, rheumatoid arthritis is expected to dominate the global adalimumab biosimilar market. This is due to the increasing prevalence of rheumatoid arthritis, which produces symptoms such as joint pain, swelling, and stiffness, often accompanied by chronic discomfort and the inability to conduct daily activities. According to a February 2022 article titled "The Prevalence and Statistics of Arthritis," the incidence of rheumatoid arthritis is two to three times higher in women than in men. The beginning of rheumatoid arthritis is highest in adults in their 60s, in both men and women. Another study published in 2022, titled "Epidemiology of risk factors for, and probable causes of rheumatoid arthritis," claims that rheumatoid arthritis (RA) is projected to affect 0.24% to 1% of the population and is twice as common in women as in men. Various negative long-term effects are possible, but they have been reduced to some extent by using more aggressive treatment strategies and more effective pharmacological regimens. This is likely to boost divisional growth as well as market acceleration.

Excerpts from ‘By Region Segmentation’

Based on region, the global adalimumab biosimilars market has been segmented into:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

North America is a significant revenue provider on a worldwide scale. The region's expansion is fuelled by increased patient awareness of illness remittance therapy, rising RA prevalence, and high public & private healthcare spending. Rheumatoid arthritis affects an estimated 54.4 million persons in the United States, according to the World Health Organization. Furthermore, ease of access to high-quality healthcare, good reimbursement regulations, a robust clinical pipeline, and the approval of innovative medications are expected to drive revenue growth in North America. In addition, the US Food and Drug Administration approved the first interchangeable biosimilar medication to treat certain inflammatory conditions in October 2021. For the approved uses of Cyltezo (adalimumab-adbm), approved in August 2017, it is both biosimilar to and interchangeable with its reference medication Humira (adalimumab).

Excerpts from ‘Competitive Landscape’

Companies are concentrating their efforts on developing novel chemical entities and unique compounds in order to strengthen their position.

Some prominent market players in the global adalimumab biosimilars market include:

Amgen, Inc.

AbbVie Inc

Biogen Inc.

Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH

Fujifilm

kyowa kirin biologics co. ltd.

Novartis AG

Pfizer Inc.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Cadila Healthcare Ltd

Hetero Healthcare Limited

Table of Content

INTRODUCTION Market Ecosystem Timeline Under Consideration Historical Years – 2020 Base Year – 2021 Forecasted Years – 2022 to 2030 Currency Used in the Report RESEARCH METHODOLOGY Research Approach Data Collection Methodology Data Sources Secondary Sources Primary Sources Market Estimation Approach Bottom Up Top Down Market Forecasting Model Limitations and Assumptions PREMIUM INSIGHTS Current Market Trends (COVID-19 Perspective) Key Players & Competitive Positioning (2021) MARKET DYNAMICS Drivers Restraints/Challenges Opportunities GLOBAL ADALIMUMAB BIOSIMILARS MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY PRODUCT Amgevita Hyrimoz Imraldi Hulio Others (Abrilada, Cyltezo, Hadlima, Mabura, etc.)

TOC Continued.

VALUE PROPOSITIONS RELATED TO THE REPORT:

Powered with Complimentary Analyst Hours and Expert Interviews with Each Report

Comprehensive quantitative and qualitative insights at segment and sub-segment level

Covid 19 impact trends and perspective

Granular insights at global/regional/country level

Deep-rooted insights on market dynamics (drivers, restraints, opportunities) and business environment

Blanket coverage on competitive landscape

Winning imperatives

Exhaustive coverage on 'Strategic Developments' registered by leading players of the market

CUSTOMIZATION OPTIONS:

Distributor Landscape Assessment

Pricing Intelligence

Customer Base Assessment

Investment & Initiatives Analysis

'Business Profile' of Key Players

