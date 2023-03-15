With 5.9% CAGR, Intraoperative Imaging Market Emerging Trends, Increasing Demand and Future Outlook 2029

Luton, Bedfordshire, United Kingdom, March 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exactitude Consultancy, the market research and consulting wing of Ameliorate Digital Consultancy Private Limited has completed and published the final copy of the detailed research report on the Intraoperative Imaging Market.

The global intraoperative imaging market is expected to grow at 5.9% CAGR from 2022 to 2029. It is expected to reach above USD 3.06 billion by 2029 from USD 1.9 billion in 2020.

Intraoperative Imaging Market Growth in upcoming years

An increase in the adoption of minimally invasive surgeries, which is highly dependent on the imaging chain, as the medical team has to rely on indirect visualization of the surgical field during the entire procedure, is expected to promote market growth. However, constraints such as the high cost of intraoperative imaging systems and an increase in demand for refurbished imaging systems may hinder the market expansion throughout the projected period.

In addition, advancements in intraoperative imaging devices and adoption of these technologies in hospital and ambulatory surgical centers for better outcome of surgery fuel the market growth. Moreover, initiatives taken by government for development of the healthcare industry boosts the market growth. Increase in prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer and cardiovascular diseases leads to increase in the number of surgical procedures, thus propelling the intraoperative imaging market growth.

Drivers

The key players in the intraoperative imaging market are increasingly focusing on launching novel, technologically advanced products. Innovation in this market focuses on developing economical, technologically advanced, and easy-to-use intraoperative imaging systems. An important technological advancement is a reduction in the noise produced by intraoperative imaging systems. Key players have continually produced devices that produce far less sound. Such advancements focus on improving the functionality of intraoperative imaging systems and expanding their application areas, thereby driving the demand for these systems among end users.

Technological advancements

Intraoperative imaging can also be used to perform and confirm correct alignment and orientation of the implant, such as the acetabular cup, and rule out accompanying fractures of the acetabular region or the femoral shaft. Apart from this, several manufacturers are offering state-of-the-art intraoperative imaging systems with augmented reality (AR) to correct brain deformation and for laparoscopic liver surgical navigation. Furthermore, researchers are focusing on innovative strategies and advanced technologies to introduce performant and high-resolution intraoperative imaging to advance novel surgical techniques.

COVID-19 Impact

Furthermore, COVID-19 pandemic has a significant impact on the Global Intraoperative Imaging Market, due to a decrease in the number of surgical procedures. For instance in September 2020, there was a substantial effect of COVID-19 on surgical procedures. The surgeon and patient require an intimate relationship, interaction, and contact for performing the procedures. However, due to COVID-19, patients as well as surgeons had the fear to get infected by COVID-19.

Competitive Insight

Some of the notable market players operating in the global Intraoperative Imaging Market covered in this report are:

General Electric Company, Siemens Healthineers AG, Ziehm Imaging GmbH, Medtronic, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Canon Healthcare, Stryker (US), Brainlab AG, IMRIS, Shimadzu Corporation, Shenzhen Anke High-tech Co

Recent Developments

Kalamazoo, Mich., 17-Feb-2023 – Stryker (NYSE:SYK), one of the world’s leading medical technology companies, today announced that its Q Guidance System with Cranial Guidance Software received 510(k) clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. The Q Guidance System is an image-based planning and intraoperative guidance system designed to support cranial surgeries. Recently launched in September 2022, the Q Guidance System for spinal applications is currently available on the market.

Kalamazoo, Mich., 27-Sep-2022 – Stryker (NYSE:SYK), one of the world’s leading medical technology companies, announced today the launch of its Q Guidance System for spine applications. The System combines new optical tracking options provided by a redesigned, state-of-the-art camera with sophisticated algorithms of the newly launched Spine Guidance Software to deliver more surgical planning and navigation capability than ever before. When used with the Q Guidance System, the Spine Guidance Software is intended as a planning and intraoperative guidance system to enable open or percutaneous computer-assisted surgery and is the first spine navigation software to receive FDA clearance for use with pediatric patients aged 13 and older.

BOSTON – September 23, 2021 – GE (NYSE:GE) has entered into an agreement to acquire BK Medical, a leader in advanced surgical visualization, from Altaris Capital Partners for a cash purchase price of $1.45 billion. BK Medical is an innovator in global intraoperative imaging and surgical navigation, used to guide clinicians during minimally invasive and robotic surgeries and to visualize deep tissue during procedures in neuro and abdominal surgery, and in ultrasound urology

Vienna, Austria – July 13, 2022 – Ziehm Imaging, the market leader for mobile C-arms, presents true highlights at this year's ECR congress. With its versatile Ziehm Vision Solo FD and Ziehm Vision FD, the Germany-based manufacturer unveils a new IGZO1 flat-panel detector for intraoperative imaging. This indium gallium zinc oxide (IGZO)1 technology provides excellent image quality while keeping dose levels to a minimum.

Attributes Value Intraoperative Imaging market Share (2022) US$ 1.9 Billion Intraoperative Imaging market Projected Size (2029) US$ 3.06 billion Intraoperative Imaging market Growth (CAGR 2023-2029) 5.9%.

Browse the full “Intraoperative Imaging Market by Product (Mobile C-arms, CT, Intraoperative MRI, Ultrasound, X ray), by Application (Neurosurgery, Orthopedic & Trauma Care, Spine, CVDs, ENT, Gastroenterology), by End User (Hospitals, ASCs, Academia) and Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa), Global trends and forecast from 2022 to 2029” Report and TOC at https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/6314/intraoperative-imaging-market/

Segment Overview

The Intraoperative Imaging market is segmented By Product Type, By End User, and by Application.

By Product Type By Application By End User Mobile C-Arms

CT

Intraoperative MRI

Ultrasound

X Ray Neurosurgery

Orthopedic & Trauma Care

Spine

CVDS

ENT

Gastroenterology Hospitals

ASCS

Academia

Regional Insights

The North America Intraoperative Imaging market dominated the global market, and it is estimated to show a similar trend during the forecast period.

North America held the largest revenue share in 2021, as there is a presence of a significant number of market players in the region and their constant efforts in developing new products, investing in acquisitions, and R&D activities to support easy operations and ensure the availability of authentic medical-grade imaging systems is expected to boost the market growth

Quantitative Analysis

Market size, estimates, and forecasts from 2023 - 2029

Market size and revenue estimates for product up to 2029

Market revenue estimates for application up to 2029

Market revenue estimates for type up to 2029

Regional market size and forecast up to 2029

Company financial

What are the Key Data Covered in this Intraoperative Imaging Market Report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2029

Detailed information on factors that will drive Intraoperative Imaging Market growth during the next Six years

Precise estimation of the Intraoperative Imaging Market size and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behaviour

The growth of the Intraoperative Imaging industry across North America, Europe, APAC, South America, the Middle East, and Africa

A thorough analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of Intraoperative Imaging Market vendors

