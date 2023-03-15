New York, March 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Food Colors Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06284584/?utm_source=GNW

, AromataGroup SRL, Givaudan, Naturex, Mane Kancor, FMC Corporation, BASF SE, Frutarom Industries Ltd., GNT Group B.V., and San-Ei Gen.



The global food colors market grew from $3.21 billion in 2022 to $3.53 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.1%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services, and affecting many markets across the globe. The food colors market is expected to grow to $4.69 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 7.3%.



The food colors market consists of sales of synthetic colors, natural colors, and nature-identical colors.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Food colors are chemical and natural additive dye, pigment, or substance that imparts color when added to food or drink.Food coloring (dye) is frequently used in processed foods, beverages, and condiments.



They are used to keep or enhance the appearance of food.



North America was the largest region in the food colors market in 2022. The regions covered in the food colors report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.



The main types of food colors are natural colors, synthetic colors, and nature-identical colors.Natural colors are derived from vegetables, fruits, plants, minerals, and other natural sources by physical or chemical extraction.



The different forms include liquid, powder, gel and are used in dairy products, meat products, beverages, bakery and confectionery, processed food and vegetables, oils and fats, others.



Increasing demand from the food and beverage industry is expected to drive the growth of the food colors market in the coming years.The food and beverage sector encompasses all businesses engaged in the production, packaging, and distribution of raw food materials.



This includes both fresh and processed foods, as well as alcoholic and non - alcoholic drinks.Food colors are added to foods and beverages to preserve their original color and texture, which can be lost during cooking and preparation due to a variety of chemical and physical processes.



For instance, in March 2022, according to the Australian Bureau of Statistics report, an Australia-based independent statutory agency for statistical collection and analysis, approximately 14.7 million tonnes of food and non-alcoholic beverages were sold from grocery stores, supermarkets, convenience stores, food stores, and fresh food markets across that Australia in the year 2020-2021, which represents 1.4% increased as compared to the previous year. Therefore, the increasing demand from the food and beverage industry is significantly driving the growth of the food colors market.



Increasing investments in technological advancements are shaping the food colors market.Major companies operating in the food colors sector are focused on investing in food coloring technology to meet consumer demand.



For example, in September 2020, Phytolon, an Israel-based company that offers natural food colors invested $4.1million in natural food coloring technology. The investments will be used to increase the range of the firm’s plant-based food colorings, which are generated from betalains.



In December 2021, Oterra A/S, a Denmark-based manufacturer and supplier of food colors acquired Diana Food SAS for an undisclosed amount.Through this acquisition, Oterra A/S aims to provide USDA and EU organic-certified colors for various applications and to strengthen its market position.



Diana Food SAS is a France-based natural food color provider.



The countries covered in the food colors market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The food colors market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides food colors market statistics, including food colors industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a food colors market share, detailed food colors market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the food colors industry. This food colors market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06284584/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________