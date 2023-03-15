Miss Group Selects Virtuozzo to Power Local Hosting Champions Across the World

Seattle, Washington and Schaffhausen, Switzerland, March 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virtuozzo, the leading cloud hosting enabler for service providers, has today announced an exclusive partnership with Miss Group – a global digital solutions provider. The company has chosen Virtuozzo Hybrid Server to deliver its hosting services, replacing several other virtualization platforms used by brands coming into the Group.

Headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, Miss Group offers a range of hosting and associated digital solutions to over 700,000 businesses around the world. The buy-and-build business has acquired more than 24 brands over the last 3 years​ as part of its ambitious growth strategy. As the hosting market continues to evolve and grow, end users are in search of hosting services that provide performance, reliability, support, and value. Miss Group has become the premier choice for web hosting and associated services across the Nordic and DACH regions and continues to expand its presence across Europe and North America through key acquisitions.

Virtuozzo Hybrid Server is a turnkey solution for modern hosting service providers. Based on a highly tuned KVM and system container virtualization stack, with integrated software-defined storage, it delivers superior density and performance for container hosting, shared hosting and VPS hosting services. By making optimal use of Miss Group's global hosting infrastructure, Virtuozzo Hybrid Server enables the company to reduce its license, hardware, rack, power and cooling costs by up to 40%. These savings allow Miss Group brands to offer high quality hosting services at industry-leading prices.

“Virtuozzo is playing a major role in Miss Group’s plans to further expand our growing portfolio of service offerings,” said Fredrik Björklund, co-founder and CEO, Miss Group. “Virtuozzo Hybrid Server has been a game changer for us. Managing one platform that does it all is much more cost and time efficient than managing multiple hosting platform vendors, which allows us to pass these benefits on to our customers around the world. Virtuozzo has been easy to upgrade and scale as we have grown and empowers us to bring superior services at an excellent price to our expanding clientele.”

Miss Group’s CTO Petter Lund is scheduled to speak at the upcoming CloudFest 2023, “the world’s largest cloud industry event” to be held March 21-23 in Europa-Park, Germany. Lund will present a keynote session entitled Why we’re standardizing our hosting platforms, and why you probably should too​, where he will discuss the competitive advantage of consolidating to one hosting platform for Miss Group’s brands. Lund will discuss how the company is using Virtuozzo Hybrid Server, as well as explaining the reasons behind its decision.

"Hundreds of millions of people across the world still depend on traditional hosting services, and Miss Group is one of the companies using Virtuozzo to continue to drive innovation, quality and cost-reduction for this growing market," said Alex Fine, CEO of Virtuozzo. "Virtuozzo Hybrid Server is the optimal hosting solution for companies like Miss Group, and its many diverse hosting customers. Miss Group is a fantastic example of how hosting companies can lead the way on efficient, high quality and affordable shared and VPS hosting services.”

About Virtuozzo

Virtuozzo (www.virtuozzo.com) provides end-to-end IaaS and PaaS cloud enablement solutions for service providers, enabling them to sell cloud services that are more accessible, more affordable, and easier to use than services based on hyperscale public clouds or legacy enterprise cloud platforms. Virtuozzo solutions are used by more than 600 Cloud Service Providers, Managed Service Providers and Hosting Providers in 80 countries. Virtuozzo developed the first commercially available container virtualization technology and has contributed to numerous virtualization and open-source projects over the last 22 years. Virtuozzo is based in Schaffhausen, Switzerland, and has 335 employees across the US, UK, Europe and Asia-Pacific.

About Miss Group

Founded in 2014, Miss Group is an international digital solutions provider that offers a range of hosting related services at competitive prices including web hosting, domain registration, VPS, dedicated servers, website builder, SSL-Certificate, SEO Tools, web security and domain management. Miss Group is also an ICANN-accredited Domain Name registrar via Name ISP. Miss Group is a well-established operator in its core markets, with a customer service-oriented model driving industry-leading performance metrics for its >700,000 web hosting customers. The majority of Miss Group is owned by Perwyn, a European private equity company.