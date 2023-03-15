U.S. Primary Care Physicians Market Report 2023: Affordable Care Act Continues to Bolster Sector

Dublin, March 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. Primary Care Physicians Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Type (General Practice, Family Physician & Geriatrics, General Internal Medicine), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The U.S. primary care physicians market size is expected to reach USD 339.6 billion by 2030. The market is projected to register a CAGR of 3.28% from 2023 to 2030. A rising number of Medicare beneficiaries in the U.S. have boosted the demand for the primary care physicians (PCPs).

According to Kaiser Family Foundation, as of January 2023, there were around 502,217 active PCPs in the U.S. The number of internal medicine physicians was the largest accounting for 205,285 active physicians.



The Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act (ACA) has made health insurance more accessible to millions of uninsured U.S.-based individuals in the past decade. The nonelderly population not covered by Medicare, especially young adults, have gained maximum benefits from these health coverage programs.

In 2020, the U.S. Census Bureau reported that the percentage of insured people was 91.4%. With an increase in the insured population, there is an upsurge in the consumption of healthcare services. Demand for these services and PCPs is, thus, anticipated to increase over the forecast period.



U.S. Primary Care Physicians Market Report Highlights

Government bodies have realized the importance of PCPs in developing a value-based healthcare system in the U.S. and have undertaken various initiatives to bridge these gaps between revenues of different specialties

As PCPs are focusing on horizontal or vertical consolidation, buyers, such as private equity firms, insurance companies, and hospitals & medical institutes, are getting lucrative opportunities for investment in the market

Family physicians are the leading specialty providers in primary care. As per the 2022 Physician Specialty Data Report by the Association of American Medical Colleges, family medicine/general practice accounted for 118,641 active PCPs in 2021

The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) has developed several models, such as Comprehensive Primary Care Plus (CPC+) and Primary Care First Model, to strengthen primary care at the regional and national levels. These models offer innovative payment structures that enhance the delivery of primary care

The U.S. PCPs market is highly fragmented, with the presence of small private practices, physicians employed by healthcare networks, and multispecialty groups. There is an upward trend of consolidation in the market due to an increasing shortage of physicians, low remunerations, and growing demand for these services

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 75 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $266 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $339.6 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 3.2% Regions Covered United States

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Report Scope



Chapter 2 Methodology



Chapter 3 Objectives



Chapter 4 Executive Summary



Chapter 5 Market Variables, Trends, & Scope



Chapter 6 U.S. Primary Care Physicians Market: Type Analysis

6.1 U.S. Primary Care Physicians Type Market Share Analysis, 2022 & 2030

6.2 U.S. Primary Care Physicians Type Market: Segment Dashboard

6.2.1 General Practice, Family Physician and Geriatrics

6.2.2 General Internal Medicine

6.2.3 General Pediatrics



Chapter 7 U.S. Primary Care Physicians Market: Region Analysis

7.1 U.S. Primary Care Physicians Region Market Share Analysis, 2022 & 2030

7.2 U.S. Primary Care Physicians Region Market: Segment Dashboard

7.2.1 West

7.2.2 Northeast

7.2.3 Southeast

7.2.4 Southwest

7.2.5 Midwest



Chapter 8 Competitive Analysis



Chapter 9 Recommendations



Companies Mentioned

MDVIP

1Life Healthcare, Inc. (One Medical Group)

Rhode Island Primary Care Physicians Corporation (RIPCPC)

ChenMed LLC

Colonial Healthcare

Duly Health and Care (Formerly DuPage Medical Group)

Optum, Inc.

New West Physicians

Crossover Health

Premier Medical Associates

