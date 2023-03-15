With 5.1% CAGR, Polycarbonate Sheets Market Emerging Trends, Increasing Demand and Future Outlook 2029

Luton, Bedfordshire, United Kingdom, March 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exactitude Consultancy, the market research and consulting wing of Ameliorate Digital Consultancy Private Limited has completed and published the final copy of the detailed research report on the Polycarbonate Sheets Market.

The global Polycarbonate Sheets Market is expected to grow at more than 5.1% CAGR from 2020 to 2029. It is expected to reach above USD 4.2 billion by 2029 from USD 1.25 billion in 2020.

Polycarbonate Sheets Market Growth in upcoming years

Demand for polycarbonate sheets is expected to increase in the future, owing to rise in demand for product roofing systems. In addition, growth in the automotive industry is expected to boost the market growth. There is increased use of polycarbonate sheets for producing headlamps, mirrors, and vehicle body parts globally. However, negative environmental impacts of polycarbonate sheets hamper the steady growth of the market. Nonetheless, growth of the agriculture industry, along with rise in demand from the sector is anticipated to create lucrative opportunities for the polycarbonate sheets market growth.

These sheets come in a variety of thicknesses and grades. Compared, to glass they are much lighter in weight, durable and resistant to breakage and cracks. Polycarbonates are used, in several applications such as window glazing, skylights, riot shields, medical equipment, food processing, and exhibits & displays, as they can be easily shaped, and thermoformed. Polycarbonates used in engineering are robust and tough materials. Polycarbonate sheets are well-known for their strong impact resistance and durability. With strong insulating capabilities and high-quality UV protection, polycarbonates sheets are the ideal approach to enhance living spaces, both outdoors and indoors.

Click & Get Free Sample Report in Minutes:

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/2879/polycarbonate-sheets-market/70/#request-a-sample

Drivers

These sheets come in a variety of thicknesses and grades. Compared, to glass they are much lighter in weight, durable and resistant to breakage and cracks. Polycarbonates are used, in several applications such as window glazing, skylights, riot shields, medical equipment, food processing, and exhibits & displays, as they can be easily shaped, and thermoformed. Polycarbonate sheets are well-known for their strong impact resistance and durability. With strong insulating capabilities and high-quality UV protection, polycarbonates sheets are the ideal approach to enhance living spaces, both outdoors and indoors.

Building and construction is projected to be the largest end-use industry.

The building & construction industry is projected to be the largest end-use industry segment of the polycarbonate sheets market during the forecast period. Building & construction applications are on the rise since numerous architects are realizing the benefits of polycarbonate sheets in skylight roofing, cladding, and other applications that require high aesthetic appeal with durability and sustainability. The product is also used owing to its lightweight and durability, high impact and heat resistance, high optical clarity, and other such properties.

COVID-19 Impact

Construction activities were completely shut down initially but in third quarter of 2020, these activities were granted permission to operate with COVID-19 operational measures. Availability of workforce and raw material supply & prices are the biggest challenges in the industry after unlocking. Raw material sector have been adversely impacted due to pandemic, which is expected to decline the growth of polycarbonate sheets market.

Competitive Insight

Some of the notable market players operating in the global Polycarbonate Sheets Market covered in this report are:

SABIC, Covestro AG, Trinseo S.A., Teijin Limited, Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company, Inc., Evonik Industries AG, Suzhou Omay Optical Materials Co., Ltd., Excelite, Plazit-Polygal Group, Arla Plast AB, 3A Composites GmbH, Palram Industries Ltd., Ug-oil-Plast Ltd., Gallina India, Koscon Industrial S.A., Isik Plastik, Brett Martin Ltd., and Spartech.

Recent Developments

Feb 02, 2023 Teijin has secured ISCC Plus certification from the International Sustainability and Carbon Certification (ISCC) system for the production of polycarbonate (PC) resin from biomass-derived bisphenol A (BPA) feedstock in Japan. Teijin is the first Japanese company to obtain ISCC Plus certification for PC resin.

03March2022, Covestro recently started up two polycarbonate compounding production lines at its Greater Noida plant near New Delhi in India. The new plants are intended to meet the growing demand for compounded plastics, particularly for the automotive and electrical and electronics industries. In total, more than 25 new jobs were created.

28 April 2021, SABIC, a global leader in the chemical industry, today announced its collaboration with NUDEC, S. A., an industry leader in the manufacture of clear plastic sheets for numerous industries such as construction, personal and machinery protection. NUDEC, based in Barcelona, Spain, will be using SABIC’s LEXAN™ polycarbonate (PC) resin based on certified renewable feedstock in several end applications for these industries.

Attributes Value Polycarbonate Sheets market Share (2022) US$ 1.25 Billion Polycarbonate Sheets market Projected Size (2029) US$ 4.2 billion Polycarbonate Sheets market Growth (CAGR 2023-2029) 5.1%

Browse the full “Polycarbonate Sheets Market by Type (Solid, Multiwall, Corrugated, Others), End User (Building & Construction, Electrical & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, Aerospace & Defense, Packaging, Others) And by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa), Global Trends and Forecast From 2020 To 2029” Report and TOC at https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/2879/polycarbonate-sheets-market/

Segment Overview

The Polycarbonate Sheets market is segmented By Product Type, By End User, and by Application.

By Product Type By End User By Region Solid

Multiwall

Corrugated

Others Building & Construction

Electrical & Electronics

Automotive & Transportation

Aerospace & Defense

Packaging

Others North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

To learn more about this report, request a free sample copy

Regional Insights

Asia-Pacific region is expected to dominate the market. In the region, China is the largest economy, in terms of GDP. China is one of the fastest emerging economies and has become one of the biggest production houses in the world, today. The country’s manufacturing sector is one of the major contributors to the country’s economy.

The production is expected to reach 30 million units by 2020, owing to the “Made in China 2025” initiative support in upgrading the existing low-cost mass production to higher value-added advanced manufacturing. “Automobile Mid and Long-Term Development Plan”, was released in 2017, with an objective to make China a strong auto power in the next ten years.

Quantitative Analysis

Market size, estimates, and forecasts from 2023 - 2029

Market size and revenue estimates for product up to 2029

Market revenue estimates for application up to 2029

Market revenue estimates for type up to 2029

Regional market size and forecast up to 2029

Company financial

What are the Key Data Covered in this Polycarbonate Sheets Market Report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2029

Detailed information on factors that will drive Polycarbonate Sheets Market growth during the next Six years

Precise estimation of the Polycarbonate Sheets Market size and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behaviour

The growth of the Polycarbonate Sheets industry across North America, Europe, APAC, South America, the Middle East, and Africa

A thorough analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of Polycarbonate Sheets Market vendors

To know an additional revised 2023 list of market players, request a sample report: https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/2879/polycarbonate-sheets-market/70/#request-a-sample

Browse Other Related Research Reports from Exactitude Consultancy

Power Plant Boiler Market

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/2494/power-plant-boiler-market/

Ceramic Sanitaryware Market

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/1722/ceramic-sanitaryware-market/

Electric vehicle charging connectors Market

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/1906/electric-vehicle-charging-connectors-market/

Food Packaging Film Market