Amesite Announces FERPA and COPPA Compliance

DETROIT, March 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ: AMST), a leading artificial intelligence software company offering a cloud-based learning platform for business and education markets, announces today that its white-label platform is delivering COPPA and FERPA compliant learning programs for its partners around the nation. Compliance requirements are designed to protect children’s safety and personal data online, providing for parental consent for children under the age of 13 who use online platforms. Amesite has achieved this compliance by developing a system which requires parents to give explicit consent for enrollment of their children under the age of 13 and providing avenues for parents to manage their child’s access and data.



This compliance allows Amesite's Customers to sell learning products into 16,800 school districts in the United States, educating 49.5 million K12 learners [1,2]. The ability for Amesite and its partners to scale and drive revenue through schools is tremendous, with Amesite’s subscription-based model.

“By providing our Customers with our compliant platform, we are enabling all of them – universities, museums, and corporations – to deliver learning programs into K-12 schools that are paid for by donors, by schools or by direct government support,” said Amesite CEO Dr. Ann Marie Sastry. “Non-profits can scale their delivery of learning by offering sponsored programming in schools – which is central to their missions.”

“Subscription in K-12 learning is one of the greatest opportunities for our Customers to grow their digital learning programs,” commented Brandon Owens, Amesite’s Vice President of Sales. “K-12 sales represent multimillion-dollar revenue-generating opportunities for our Customers, and for Amesite. Our Customers can use their systems to deliver both adult and children’s programs.”

President Biden’s FY 2023 Innovation and Improvement Budget for 2023 is $1.5B [3].

President Biden’s FY 2023 Career, Technical, and Adult Education for 2023 is $2.3B [3].

Amesite previously announced that its V5 Customers now have the option to offer learners GPT-3 , the engine for ChatGPT, on its learning platform, to complement its existing AI capabilities, and offering engagement and scalability for large user bases.

Amesite delivers its scalable, customizable, white-labeled online learning platform to universities, businesses, museums, and government agencies, enabling them to deliver outstanding digital learning. Amesite provides a single system that combines eCommerce, instruction, engagement, analytics, and administration using best-in-class infrastructure to serve multi-billion-dollar online learning markets. For more information, visit www.amesite.io .

