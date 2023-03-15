BrainsWay Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2022 Financial Results and Operational Highlights

BURLINGTON, Mass. and JERUSALEM, March 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ & TASE: BWAY) (“BrainsWay” or the “Company”), a world leader in advanced and non-invasive treatment for brain disorders, today reported fourth quarter and full-year 2022 financial results and provided an operational update.



Recent Financial and Operational Highlights

For the three months ended December 31, 2022, revenues were $6.0 million, a 29% decrease as compared to the prior year period.

As of December 31, 2022, BrainsWay’s Deep TMS™ installed base was 884 total systems, a 17% increase from the installed base at the same point in the prior year.

As of December 31, 2022, the Company had shipped 414 obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD) coils as add-on helmets to certain of BrainsWay’s new and existing systems.

Cash, cash equivalents, and short-term deposits as of December 31, 2022, amounted to $47.9 million, compared to $57.3 million as of December 31, 2021.

Hadar Levy, a member of BrainsWay’s senior leadership team since 2014, appointed as the Company’s new CEO.

Ami Boehm appointed as BrainsWay’s new Chairman of the Board.

Continued to achieve reimbursement progress, with major Washington state insurer (covering 2.2 million members) recently extending positive coverage applicable to Deep TMS for the treatment of OCD.

Continued to build clinical evidence in support of Deep TMS for use in multiple indications. A comparative study of the Deep TMS H1 Coil, which targets the lateral prefrontal cortex, and the H7 Coil, which targets the medial prefrontal cortex, was published in the Journal of Clinical Investigation Insight. The study validated the efficacy of both BrainsWay coils for depression, and also identified preliminary predictors that could help optimize treatment based on individual patients’ attributes .

Named to Fast Company’s prestigious annual list of the World’s Most Innovative Companies for 2023.

“Since assuming the role of CEO earlier this year, I have focused on implementing key initiatives aimed at growing the Company’s top-line while simultaneously advancing toward profitability,” said Hadar Levy, BrainsWay’s Chief Executive Officer. “Based on our confident outlook for 2023 and the actions we have implemented to date, we are aiming for revenue growth over 2022, and targeting breakeven operating income in the fourth quarter of 2023. Importantly, TMS remains a large market with strong momentum and there is ample opportunity for BrainsWay to capture meaningful market share, both in the U.S. and internationally.”

Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Results



Total revenues for the fourth quarter of 2022 were $6.0 million, compared to $8.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, a decrease of 29%.

Gross margin for the fourth quarter of 2022 was 71%, compared to 77% for the fourth quarter 2021.

Operating expenses for the fourth quarter of 2022 totaled $8.6 million, compared to $8.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2021.

Operating loss for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $4.3 million, compared to a loss of $1.5 million for the same period in 2021.

Financial Results for the Full-Year Ended December 31, 2022

Total revenue for the year ended December 31, 2022, was $27.2 million, a decrease of 8% from revenues of $29.7 million generated in 2021.

Cash used in operations was $9.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2022, compared to cash provided by operations of $0.9 million in 2021.

Net loss for the year was $13.3 million, compared to a loss of $6.5 million in 2021.

As of December 31, 2022, the Company had cash, cash equivalents, and short-term deposits of approximately $47.9 million, compared with $57.3 million on December 31, 2021.

BRAINSWAY LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION U.S. dollars in thousands December 31, December 31, 2022 2021 ASSETS (Unaudited) Current Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 47,581 $ 16,921 Short-term deposits 271 40,428 Trade receivables, net 4,844 6,332 Inventory 3,837 - Other current assets 1,556 1,766 58,089 65,447 Non-Current Assets System components 1,220 4,463 Leased systems, net 3,118 3,813 Other property and equipment 1,008 1,055 Other long-term assets 1,042 954 6,388 10,285 $ 64,477 $ 75,732 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current Liabilities Trade payables $ 1,116 $ 1,102 Deferred revenues 1,477 2,195 Liability in respect of research and development grants 1,057 978 Other accounts payable 4,491 4,792 8,141 9,067 Non-Current Liabilities Deferred revenues and other liabilities 4,923 3,419 Liability in respect of research and development grants 6,016 5,921 10,939 9,340 Equity Share capital 364 363 Share premium 138,146 137,566 Share-based payment reserve 6,180 5,340 Currency Translation Adjustments (2,188) (2,188) Accumulated deficit (97,105) (83,756) 45,397 57,325 $ 64,477 $ 75,732 - -







BRAINSWAY LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE LOSS U.S. dollars in thousands (except per share data) For the three months ended

December 31, For the twelve months ended

December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Revenues $ 6,033 $ 8,470 $ 27,177 $ 29,657 Cost of revenues 1,729 1,906 7,129 6,599 Gross profit 4,304 6,564 20,048 23,058 Selling and marketing expenses 4,750 4,518 18,199 15,880 Research and development expenses, net 2,151 2,032 7,678 6,393 General and administrative expenses 1,726 1,466 6,854 5,784 Total operating expenses 8,627 8,016 32,731 28,057 Operating loss (4,323 ) (1,452 ) (12,683 ) (4,999 ) Finance income (expense), net 401 (379 ) (351 ) (1,420 ) Loss before income taxes (3,922 ) (1,831 ) (13,034 ) (6,419 ) Taxes on income (tax benefit) (55 ) (484 ) 315 43 Net loss and total comprehensive loss $ (3,867 ) $ (1,347 ) $ (13,349 ) $ (6,462 ) Basic and diluted net loss per share $ (0.12 ) $ (0.04 ) $ (0.40 ) $ (0.21 )





