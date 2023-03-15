Context Therapeutics Announces Acceptance of Abstract to be Presented at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2023

PHILADELPHIA, March 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Context Therapeutics Inc. (“Context” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: CNTX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel treatments for solid tumors, with a primary focus on female cancers, today announced that an abstract regarding Context’s preclinical candidate, CTIM-76, a Claudin 6 x CD3 bispecific antibody, has been selected for poster presentation at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2023, taking place April 14-19, 2023, at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, FL.



Details of the presentation are as follows:

Title: Development of CTIM-76, a highly specific Claudin 6 bispecific antibody for treatment of ovarian cancer

Session Category: Immunology

Session: PO.IM01.18 - Therapeutic Antibodies 1

Abstract Number: 1865 / 4

Presenter: Joseph Rucker, Ph.D., Integral Molecular

Date and Time: April 17, 2023, 9:00 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. ET

Location: Section 25

For more information and to view the abstract, visit the AACR Annual Meeting website.

On Monday, April 17, 2023, at 4:30 p.m. ET, Context will host a webinar with its management team and AACR presenter, Dr. Rucker, to discuss the results from this presentation and provide updates on the CTIM-76 preclinical program. Following the formal presentation, the Context team, along with Dr. Rucker, will be available for questions. To register for the webinar, please click here. Additionally, a replay of the webinar will be available on the Events page of the Investor Relations section of Context’s website, www.contexttherapeutics.com, for approximately 30 days after the webinar.

About Claudin 6 and CTIM-76

Claudin 6 (CLDN6) is differentially expressed on cancer cells with no or very low expression in normal, healthy tissue. CLDN6-enriched cancers include ovarian, endometrial, testicular, and gastric, among others. With the potential to reach a large patient population and selective expression on cancer cells, CLDN6 has emerged as an important drug target.

CTIM-76 is a CLDN6 and CD3 bispecific antibody currently in preclinical development that is capable of binding to tumor cells expressing CLDN6 and stimulating intra-tumoral T cells by the CD3 arm that is designed to be activated only upon tumor engagement while silent elsewhere. CLDN6 is expressed on multiple solid tumors such as ovarian cancer, sarcoma, testicular cancer, endometrial cancer, and gastric cancer. Preclinical studies of CTIM-76 show it effectively maintains a strong tumor binding property and anti-tumor activity attributable to a synergistic effect of both CLDN6 antibody and CD3 antibody while avoiding systemic immunotoxicity commonly seen with CD3 antibodies as a drug class. CTIM-76 has the potential for convenient dosing and scalable manufacturing to address the significant number of patients who are potentially eligible for CTIM-76 therapy.

About Context Therapeutics®

Context Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: CNTX) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to advancing medicines for solid tumors, with a primary focus on female cancers. The Company’s pipeline includes small molecule and bispecific antibody drug candidates that target cancer signaling pathways. Context is developing CTIM-76, a selective Claudin 6 (CLDN6) x CD3 bispecific antibody for CLDN6 positive tumors, currently in preclinical development. Context is also developing onapristone extended release (ONA-XR), a novel, first-in-class potent and selective progesterone receptor antagonist. Context is headquartered in Philadelphia. For more information, please visit www.contexttherapeutics.com or follow the Company on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” that involve substantial risks and uncertainties for purposes of the safe harbor provided by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any statements, other than statements of historical fact, included in this press release regarding strategy, future operations, prospects, plans and objectives of management, including words such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “plan,” “intend,” and similar expressions (as well as other words or expressions referencing future events, conditions or circumstances) are forward-looking statements. These include, without limitation, statements regarding (i) the ability of the Company, its employees and certain AACR presenters to participate in and present at conferences and webinars, (ii) the timing, enrollment and results of our clinical trials, (iii) the potential benefits and side effect profile of our product candidates, (iv) the likelihood data will support future development, and (v) the likelihood of obtaining regulatory approval of our product candidates. Forward-looking statements in this release involve substantial risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, and we, therefore cannot assure you that our plans, intentions, expectations or strategies will be attained or achieved. Other factors that may cause actual results to differ from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements in this press release are discussed in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including the section titled “Risk Factors” contained therein. Except as otherwise required by law, we disclaim any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they were made, whether as a result of new information, future events or circumstances or otherwise.

