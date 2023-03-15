Prime Drink Receives Vote of Confidence From Shareholders Through the Exercise of $845,375 in Stock Options and Warrants

English French

MONTRÉAL, March 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prime Drink Group Corp. (“Prime Drink” or the “Corporation”) (CSE: PRME) is pleased to announce that it has received $845,375 pursuant to the exercise of stock options and warrants at an average exercise price of $0.145 per share by major shareholders of the Corporation.



“These exercises near the current share price are a testament to our shareholders’ confidence in our vision for Prime Drink and our strategy of growth through acquisition in the beverage and hospitality sector,” said Olivier Primeau, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Prime Drink. “We have assessed a number of acquisition projects since our new management team took the helm last September. Given our disciplined approach, rigorous parameters and focus on long-term sustainable growth, our search is on track.”

“Prime Drink has all the elements required to achieve its growth objectives, including a leadership team and board of directors experienced in the business, beverage and hospitality sectors, a strong financial position with over $3.4 million in cash and assets that will continue to appreciate in value due to their scarcity. In short, we strongly believe that we can build a successful growth-oriented company,” added Mr. Primeau.

About Prime Drink

Prime Drink Group Corp. (CSE: PRME) is a Quebec-based corporation that aims to become a leading diversified beverage holding company. The Corporation currently controls more than 34% of Quebec’s fresh groundwater reserves volume under permit and is strategically positioned to increase its holding. Under its new leadership team, the Corporation will seek to acquire, integrate and grow beverage businesses in diversified sectors, with a focus on sustainable growth.

For further information, please contact:

Jean Gosselin

Phone: (514) 394-7717

Email: info@prime-group.ca

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.