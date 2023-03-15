Cognition Therapeutics Announces Development Plans for Oral CT1812 in Geographic Atrophy Secondary to Dry AMD

NEW YORK, March 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CGTX) announced that its Investigational New Drug (IND) application for the investigation of CT1812 for geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration (dry AMD) has been cleared by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Cognition plans to initiate the Phase 2 MAGNIFY trial of its oral drug candidate, CT1812 in 2023 in individuals with dry AMD who have measurable GA.



“We enjoyed a collaborative dialogue with the ophthalmology division of the FDA during our pre-IND meeting and are excited to assess the potential of CT1812 to impact GA and slow the decline in visual acuity in people with dry AMD,” said Anthony Caggiano, M.D., Ph.D., Cognition’s chief medical officer and head of R&D. “We believe that CT1812's oral systemic delivery combined with its potential to protect the retinal pigment epithelium (RPE) from damage in both the affected and fellow eyes, may represent a significant advantage to the millions of people with dry AMD who are at risk for permanent vision loss.”

The MAGNIFY study (COG2201) is a randomized, placebo-controlled phase 2 trial expected to enroll approximately 246 people who have been diagnosed with dry AMD with measurable GA. Over the treatment period, change in GA lesion size and best-corrected visual acuity, as well as other measures of safety and efficacy will be assessed to determine if treatment can slow vision loss.

“Expansion of our pipeline programs into GA is an excellent example of how we are leveraging our scientific expertise to tackle some of the most challenging diseases,” added Lisa Ricciardi, president and CEO of Cognition. “Looking ahead, I’m excited by our continued clinical progress as we advance CT1812 through ongoing studies and now into this new indication.”

About CT1812

CT1812 is an experimental orally delivered small molecule designed to penetrate the blood-brain and blood-retina barriers and bind selectively to the sigma-2 (σ-2) receptor complex. The σ-2 receptor complex is involved in the regulation of key cellular processes such as membrane trafficking and autophagy that are damaged by toxic interaction with soluble beta amyloid (Aβ) oligomers, oxidative stress and other stressors. Such damage to sensitive cells in the central nervous system (CNS) such as neurons and RPE cells can progress to a loss of function. In dry AMD, this can result in a loss of visual acuity and eventual vision loss.

Early proof-of-concept studies with CT1812 indicate a role of σ-2 receptor modulators in rescuing sensitive RPE cells from damage by stressors such as pathogenic proteins and oxidative stress, thus preserving this crucial component of the macula.

In addition to Cognitions’ new Phase 2 MAGNIFY clinical trial, CT1812 is being studied in three ongoing Phase 2 clinical trials: the SEQUEL study, which recently concluded enrollment of adults with mild-to-moderate Alzheimer’s disease; the SHINE study in individuals with mild-to-moderate Alzheimer’s disease; and the SHIMMER study in individuals with dementia with Lewy bodies. CT1812 has not been approved by the U.S. FDA or other regulatory agency.

About Geographic Atrophy Secondary to Dry AMD

Dry AMD, one of two forms of AMD, is common among people over 50 and is caused by a degeneration and thinning of the macula, the part of the retina responsible for central vision. The gradual loss of central vision associated with dry AMD can present limitations in reading and driving. As the disease progresses in severity into geographic atrophy, which affects approximately 5 million people worldwide and 1 million in the United States, degeneration of retinal pigment epithelial cells can result in permanent vision loss.

About Cognition Therapeutics, Inc.

Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery and development of innovative, small molecule therapeutics targeting age-related degenerative disorders of the central nervous system and retina. We are currently investigating our lead candidate CT1812 in clinical programs in Alzheimer’s disease, dementia with Lewy bodies (DLB) and dry age-related macular degeneration (dry AMD). We believe CT1812 and our pipeline of σ-2 receptor modulators can regulate pathways that are impaired in these diseases. We believe that targeting the σ-2 receptor with CT1812 represents a mechanism functionally distinct from other current approaches in clinical development for the treatment of degenerative diseases. More about Cognition Therapeutics and its pipeline can be found at https://cogrx.com.

