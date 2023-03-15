Construction lifts Market Size to Surpass USD 668 million, Rise with Steller CAGR 7% | Exclusive Report by Exactitude Consultancy

Luton, Bedfordshire, United Kingdom, March 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exactitude Consultancy, the market research and consulting wing of Ameliorate Digital Consultancy Private Limited has completed and published the final copy of the detailed research report on the Construction lifts Market.

The global construction lifts market is expected to grow at 7% CAGR from 2022 to 2029. It is expected to reach above USD 668 million by 2029 from USD 358 million in 2020.

Construction Lifts Market Growth in upcoming years

The major driving factor of construction lifts market is growing construction market in developing countries. In emerging economies, infrastructural development is creating a need for construction lifts and positively influencing the market for construction lifts. In addition, renovation of old structures is also contributing to the growth of the construction lifts market. In addition, efficient transportation of building material is another factor that drives the construction lifts market. Construction material such as cement, gravel, bricks, and other things used in construction can be transported to high rise floors on the construction sites in less time. Whereas, manually carrying of this material is difficult in case of high-rise buildings or skyscrapers.

However, the construction lifts carry a variety of material and this causes them to get dirty. Owing to this a regular cleaning is needed. In addition, the frame withholds heavy load of the material and therefore, has to be regularly checked during maintenance and servicing to avoid failure or any mishaps.

Drivers

There has been a rapid degree of expansion of construction activities that finds its roots primarily in the rising growth of the global population that have a huge demand for both commercial and residential applications. The ongoing commercial and residential projects are likely to accommodate the changing consumer needs and demands that are spread in a series of global market applications. These are likely to act as a significant factor that is fostering the growth of the construction laser market during the forecast period that ends in 2029.

Construction Lifts Market Value Chain Analysis

The Value Chain information provides an end-end understanding of product insight and profit and also optimization and evaluation of business strategies The players across the value chain includes selective data and analysis from entire research findings as per the scope of the report. The contributing factors include the rising demand for efficient cities, particularly in population-rich regions of the globe in the global market premises especially during the forecast period that will be ending in 2029.

COVID-19 Impact

The outbreak of the pandemic has been a major cause of concern for the construction lift market size. The temporary and permanent lockdown and halt in the market due to the restrictions imposed have been a major issue and hence, there is a raising need for funding to expand the product portfolios that will help in reviving the market demand and establish a smooth supply chain mechanism and also, meeting the rising needs of the global target audience.

Competitive Insight

Some of the notable market players operating in the global Construction Lifts Market covered in this report are:

Alimak Group AB, CABR Construction Machinery Technology Co. Ltd, Electroelsa Srl, Fraco Products Ltd., Gaoli Engineering Machinery Co., Ltd, GEDA GmbH, Maber, Saeclimber, STROS – Sedlcanské strojírny, a. s. and XL Industries.

Recent Developments

29 August 2022, Sweden-based access company Alimak Group completed the previously announced acquisition of Tall Crane Equipment LTD, a hoist and crane rental services provider headquartered in Langley, British Columbia, Canada.

Attributes Value Construction Lifts market Share (2022) US$ 358 million Construction Lifts market Projected Size (2029) US$ 668 million Construction Lifts market Growth (CAGR 2023-2029) 7%.

Browse the full “Construction Lifts Market by Capacity (Less than 6000 lbs and more than 6000 lbs), End-user (Residential Sector and Non-residential Sector), Business Type (New Equipment Sales and Aftermarket Sales), Construction Type (New Construction and Renovation) and Building Type (Low Rise and Mid & High Rise), Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa), and Global trends and forecast from 2022 to 2029” Report and TOC at https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/3047/construction-lifts-market/

Segment Overview

The Construction Lifts market is segmented By Product Type, By End User, and by Application.

By Capacity By End-User By Business Type LESS THAN 6000 LBS

MORE THAN 6000 LBS Residential Sector

Non-Residential Sector New Equipment Sales

Aftermarket Sales

Regional Insights

The global market demand of the construction lift industry is likely to be propelling owing to rising disposable incomes and the booming construction industry. There has been a huge increase in urbanization followed by the rising degree of industrialization in the developing nations is also likely to be driving the global growth of the Asia-Pacific region.

Quantitative Analysis

Market size, estimates, and forecasts from 2023 - 2029

Market size and revenue estimates for product up to 2029

Market revenue estimates for application up to 2029

Market revenue estimates for type up to 2029

Regional market size and forecast up to 2029

Company financial

What are the Key Data Covered in this Construction Lifts Market Report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2029

Detailed information on factors that will drive Construction Lifts Market growth during the next Six years

Precise estimation of the Construction Lifts Market size and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behaviour

The growth of the Construction Lifts industry across North America, Europe, APAC, South America, the Middle East, and Africa

A thorough analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of Construction Lifts Market vendors

