Global Connected Devices Analytics Market Report 2023-2028: Increasing Focus on Remote Monitoring in Support of Work from Home Initiatives Drives Growth

The Global Connected Devices Analytics Market is estimated to be USD 22.16 Bn in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 60.48 Bn by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 22.24%.



Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing Focus on Remote Monitoring in Support of Work from Home Initiative

Growing Adoption of Smart Payment Technologies

Business Need to Build Digital Infrastructure for Large-Scale Deployments

Restraints

Legacy Database Technologies Limiting IoT Product Integration

Opportunities

Rising Internet Penetration and Adoption of IoT Devices

Increasing Need for Remote Patient Care

Challenges

Cybersecurity Concerns

Lack of Skilled Professional Workforce

Market Segmentations



The Global Connected Devices Analytics Market is segmented based on Components, Device Connectivity, Deployment Mode, Applications, Industry, and Geography.

By Components, the market is classified into Solutions and Services.

By Device Connectivity, the market is classified into Wireless Personal Area Networks, Wireless Local Area Networks, Low-Power Wide Area Networks, Cellular/Machine to Machine, and Wired.

By Deployment Mode, the market is classified into Cloud and On-premises.

By Applications, the market is classified into Energy Management, Predictive Maintenance & Asset Management, Inventory Management, Security & Emergency Management, Sales & Customer Management, Building Automation, Remote Monitoring, and Others.

By Industry, the market is classified into Manufacturing, Transportation & Logistics, Energy & Utilities, Banking, Financial Services, & Insurance (BFSI), Retail & Ecommerce, Government & Defense, Healthcare and Life Sciences, and Others.

By Geography, the market is classified into Americas, Europe, Middle-East & Africa, and Asia-Pacific.

Company Profiles



The report provides a detailed analysis of the competitors in the market. It covers the financial performance analysis for the publicly listed companies in the market. The report also offers detailed information on the companies' recent development and competitive scenario. Some of the companies covered in this report are Cloudera, Google LLC, Guavus, Hitachi, Ltd., HP, Inc., IBM Corp., etc.



Countries Studied

America (Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, United States, Rest of Americas)

Europe (Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Russia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom, Rest of Europe)

Middle-East and Africa (Egypt, Israel, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, United Arab Emirates, Rest of MEA)

Asia-Pacific (Australia, Bangladesh, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Taiwan, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

Competitive Quadrant



The report includes a Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.



Ansoff Analysis



The report presents a detailed Ansoff matrix analysis for the Global Connected Devices Analytics Market. Ansoff Matrix, also known as Product/Market Expansion Grid, is a strategic tool used to design strategies for the growth of the company. The matrix can be used to evaluate approaches in four strategies viz. Market Development, Market Penetration, Product Development and Diversification. The matrix is also used for risk analysis to understand the risk involved with each approach.



The analyst analyses the Global Connected Devices Analytics Market using the Ansoff Matrix to provide the best approaches a company can take to improve its market position.



Based on the SWOT analysis conducted on the industry and industry players, the analyst has devised suitable strategies for market growth.



Why buy this report?

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global Connected Devices Analytics Market. The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.

The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.

The report includes an in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 forces model, PESTLE Analysis, and the Ansoff Matrix. In addition, the impact of COVID-19 and the impact of economic slowdown & impending recession on the market are also featured in the report.

The report also includes the regulatory scenario in the industry, which will help you make a well-informed decision. The report discusses major regulatory bodies and major rules and regulations imposed on this sector across various geographies.

The report also contains the competitive analysis using Positioning Quadrants, the analyst's competitive positioning tool.

Report Highlights:

A complete analysis of the market, including parent industry

Important market dynamics and trends

Market segmentation

Historical, current, and projected size of the market based on value and volume

Market shares and strategies of key players

Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 174 Forecast Period 2023 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $22.16 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $60.48 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 22.2% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



1 Report Description



2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary



4 Market Dynamics

5 Market Analysis



6 Global Connected Devices Analytics Market, By Components



7 Global Connected Devices Analytics Market, By Device Connectivity



8 Global Connected Devices Analytics Market, By Deployment Mode



9 Global Connected Devices Analytics Market, By Applications



10 Global Connected Devices Analytics Market, By Industry



11 Americas' Connected Devices Analytics Market



12 Europe's Connected Devices Analytics Market



13 Middle East and Africa's Connected Devices Analytics Market



14 APAC's Connected Devices Analytics Market



15 Competitive Landscape



16 Company Profiles



17 Appendix



Companies Mentioned

Oracle Corp.

Adobe Inc.

Amazon.com, Inc.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Cloudera

Google LLC

Guavus

Hitachi, Ltd.

HP, Inc.

IBM Corp.

Infor

Microsoft Corp.

Salesforce.com

SAP SE

SAS Institute Inc.

Software Ag

Splunk Inc.

Teradata Corp.

TIBCO Software Inc.

