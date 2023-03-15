New York, March 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Prepared Flour Mixes Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06284285/?utm_source=GNW





The global prepared flour mixes market grew from $24.76 billion in 2022 to $26.76 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.1%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services, and affecting many markets across the globe. The prepared flour mixes market is expected to grow to $36.71 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 8.2%.



The prepared flour mixes market consists of sales of white whole wheat flour, pastry flour, cake flour, bread flour, self-Rising Flour - Vital Wheat Gluten.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Prepared flour mixes are pre-made dry mixes used to make gluten-free products. Prepared flour mixes are widely used in the baking industry to improve product flavour and texture.



North America was the largest region in the prepared flour mixes market in 2022.Asia-Pacific was the second largest market in prepared flour mixes market.



The regions covered in the prepared flour mixes market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main types in the prepared flour mix market are batter mixes, bread mixes, pastry mixes, and other types. Batter mixes are used in single-stage, multi-stage, creaming, and blending applications., that are derived from wheat, rice, maize, and others. It includes distribution channel that consists of direct sales and

indirect sales, that are used in households; bakery shops; food processing; and other applications.



Increasing demand for ready-to-eat (RTE) foods and processed products is expected to propel the growth of the prepared flour market.Ready-to-eat products are used to prepare food easily, and some of the products, such as cereal and baby foods, use prepared flour mixes.



People have been choosing ready-to-eat meals as they are convenient, and companies are also expanding their opportunities in this market.For instance, according to the survey conducted in February 2021 in Malaysia by Food Research, a US-based Open Access journal, 52% of the respondents consumed RTE food two to four times a week, and around 44% of them consumed RTE food during lunch.



Therefore, increasing demand for ready-to-eat food products is driving the growth of the prepared flour mix market.



The development of new products is a key trend gaining popularity in the prepared flour market.Companies in the prepared flour mix market are focusing on the manufacturing of healthy prepared flour mixes with more flavors.



For instance, in November 2020, Bob’s Red Mill, a prepared flour mix company based in the United States, expanded their portfolio to four Grain-Free Baking Mixes.These mixes are made with some organic ingredients such as coconut flour, cassava flour, and almond flour that are gluten-free and easy to use.



Using the prepared flour mixes, they make products such as chocolate cake, brownies, blueberry muffins, and flatbread.



In December 2021, Ardent Mills, a US-based producer, and supplier of multi-use flours and whole grains acquired Firebird Artisan Mills for an undisclosed amount.Through this acquisition, Ardent Mills aims to strengthen its portfolio in specialty ingredients and gluten free-solution and to gain a competitive advantage in the market by enhancing its capabilities in the supply chain, research, and development, food safety, and quality assurance.



Firebird Artisan Mills is a US-based company operating in a gluten-free, specialty grain and pulse milling company.



The countries covered in the prepared flour mixes market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The prepared flour mixes market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides prepared flour mixes market statistics, including prepared flour mixes industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a prepared flour mixes market share, detailed prepared flour mixes market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the prepared flour mixes industry. This prepared flour mix market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future state of the industry.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06284285/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________