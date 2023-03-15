Global Fumed Silica Market Report 2023-2027: Rising Demand from the Personal Care Industry to Fuel $649 Million in Growth

Dublin, March 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Fumed Silica Market 2023-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The fumed silica market is forecasted to grow by $649.25 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.54% during the forecast period. The report on the fumed silica market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing urbanization, rising demand from personal care industry, and improved performance than substitutes.



The fumed silica market is segmented as below:

By Type

Hydrophilic

Hydrophobic

By End-user

Building and construction

Electrical and electronics

Pharmaceuticals and personal care

Food and beverage

Others

By Geography

APAC

Europe

North America

South America

Middle East and Africa

This study identifies the upgradations in using fumed silicas as one of the prime reasons driving the fumed silica market growth during the next few years. Also, shift toward sustainable practices in construction and product advancement with technology will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The report on the fumed silica market covers the following areas:

Fumed silica market sizing

Fumed silica market forecast

Fumed silica market industry analysis

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading fumed silica market vendors that include Arpadis Group, BRENNTAG SE, Cabot Corp., Chemi Enterprises LLP, Chifeng Shengsen Silicon Technological Development Co. Ltd., China National Bluestar (Group) Co. Ltd., Evonik Industries AG, Flexicon Corp., Henan Xunyu Chemical Co. Ltd., Kemitura AS, KoreChem Inc., OCI Co. Ltd., PPG Industries Inc., Reade International Corp., Tata Chemicals Ltd., Tokuyama Corp., Tosoh Corp., Trulux Pty Ltd., Wacker Chemie AG, and Zhejiang Sucon Silicone Co. Ltd. Also, the fumed silica market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Market Landscape



3 Market Sizing



4 Historic Market Size



5 Five Forces Analysis



6 Market Segmentation by Type



7 Market Segmentation by End-user



8 Customer Landscape



9 Geographic Landscape



10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends



11 Vendor Landscape



12 Vendor Analysis



13 Appendix



