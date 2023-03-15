New York, March 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Moringa Ingredients Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06284251/?utm_source=GNW

The global moringa ingredients market grew from $7.21 billion in 2022 to $7.88 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.2%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services, and affecting many markets across the globe. The moringa ingredients market is expected to grow to $10.96 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 8.6%.



The moringa ingredient market consists of sales of moringa kernels, moringa capsules, moringa Oleifera.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Moringa ingredients are moringa tree components such as bark, seeds, pods, flowers, leaves, and other componets that are extracted from tree for their nutritional properties. These ingredients are a rich source of nutrients like protein, carbohydrates, calcium, phosphorus, potassium, iron, vitamins, beta carotene, and other bioactive compounds.



Europe was the largest region in the moringa ingredient market in 2022.Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in moringa ingredient market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.



The main types of moringa products include moringa seeds, moringa leaves, moringa fruits, moringa tea, and moringa pods.Moringa seeds are the seeds of the Moringa oliefera plant and have a wide variety of nutrients that give these seeds antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties.



They are used to treat heart, hair, and skin-related diseases. The different moringa ingredients include moringa powder and moringa oil, which are used for various applications such as dietary supplements, cosmetics and personal care, pharmaceuticals, textiles and paper, and other applications.



The shift of customer preferences towards plant-based foods is driving the growth of the moringa ingredient market.Plant-based foods such as moringa contain high levels of protein, minerals, and antioxidants.



Consumers are increasingly preferring plant-based foods to improve overall health, weight management, and eat a healthier diet.For instance, according to data from the Plant Based Foods Association (PBFA) and the Good Food Institute (GFI), the retail sales of plant-based foods in the US grew by 27% in 2020 over the previous year.



Also, according to the 2021 Health & Wellness: Reimagining Well-being COVID-19 report, nearly 48% of consumers look for foods and drinks labelled plant-based. Thus, the change in customer preferences towards plant-based foods is driving the market growth of moringa ingredients.



Strategic partnerships between market companies are a key trend that is gaining traction in the moringa ingredient market.Companies are focusing on strategic partnerships to expand their market size, to leverage their global presence, and to gain a competitive advantage. For instance, in 2020, Griffith Foods, a US-based product development company involved in quality food ingredients, partnered with Kuli Kuli, a US-based moringa food business, to scale up the positive impact by bringing moringa powder across segments in the food industry, such as food service, protein processors, and snack processors. The companies KuliKuli and Giffith Foods are looking forward to bringing sustainable and healthy offerings to the food sector by introducing moringa powder to the wider food industry.



In January 2020, Isagenix International LLC, a USA-based global health and wellness company providing nutrition and lifestyle solutions, acquired Zija International for an undisclosed amount.The deal helps Isagenix to focus on producing high-quality moringa products and expand its portfolio to service clients across different industries.



Zija International, Inc. is a US-based producer and distributor of moringa products.



The moringa ingredients market report covers Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, the United Kingdom, and the United States.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The moringa ingredient market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides moringa ingredient market statistics, including moringa ingredient industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a moringa ingredient market share, detailed moringa ingredient market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the moringa ingredient industry. This moringa ingredient market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

