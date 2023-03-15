Boston Semi Equipment Announces Record Orders

BILLERICA, Mass., March 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Boston Semi Equipment (BSE), a global leader in advanced automation solutions to the semiconductor and consumer electronics industries, today announced its test handler backlog has reached a historical level and continues to grow.



BSE’s test handler solutions include proven gravity and pick and place technologies. Its Zeus gravity line provides a flexible core platform upon which customers can build specific performance capabilities from ambient to tri-temp. Panacea is a pick and place test handler that breaks barriers and helps customers overcome the next challenges in high-volume test environments with its novel chamberless design and parallelism up to 32 sites.

“Much of the growth that we see is driven by markets including automotive, electrification, medical and industrial,” said Colin P. Scholefield, BSE’s CEO. “BSE is uniquely positioned with our state-of-the-art gravity and pick and place solutions to serve these growing segments. This is evidenced in several repeat customer orders as well as new Panacea wins. Our success is a result of excellent customer partnerships, decades of applications engineering and proven reliability and performance.”

About BSE:

Boston Semi Equipment LLC is a recognized global leader in test automation technology and services to semiconductor and electronics manufacturers worldwide. Its production-proven gravity and pick and place handlers play an important role in ensuring reliable testing of semiconductor devices. BSE brings decades of know-how and rich application history to every customer interaction, and it strives every day to lower test cell cost of ownership and increase equipment performance. Visit www.bostonsemiequipment.com for more information.

