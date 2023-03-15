Exclusive Brands Expands Michigan Presence With New Gaylord Retail Launch; Announces Multi-Day Grand Opening Event

Michigan’s First Adult-Use Licensee Opens New Location in Gaylord, MI, Expanding Access to Recreational Cannabis Products

ANN ARBOR, MI, March 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Exclusive Brands (“Exclusive Brands” or “Exclusive”), Michigan's premier, vertically integrated cannabis company composed of state-of-the-art retail locations, multiple processing and manufacturing facilities, and licensed grow operations, as well as Michigan’s home to a breadth of iconic cannabis brands, announced today the grand opening and multi-day opening celebration to take place at the new Exclusive Brands’ Gaylord adult-use cannabis dispensary, the company’s seventh retail location in the state of Michigan.



The new store’s grand opening event will run from March 17-19 at 1385 W. Main Street in Gaylord, MI. The new location will service Gaylord’s adult-use cannabis customers and will be open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.

Exclusive Gaylord’s grand opening event will feature a ribbon cutting ceremony with live music and speeches from notable members of the community on March 17 at 4:20pm ET. In celebration of the grand opening, the multi-day event will feature a special sale with 50 percent off all products, as well as games and prizes, an interactive photo booth and giveaways. Customers will also have the opportunity to meet the Exclusive Brands team and learn more about their products and services.

The Gaylord store stands at over 4,500 square feet and will offer Exclusive’s iconic adult-use cannabis brands to the community including Kushy Punch, Platinum Vape, Terpene Tanks, Church Cannabis Co., Neno’s Naturals, Strain Kings, MKX, The 8th by White Boy Rick, FLAV, Packwoods, Breeze, Ripple, and more.

“We are thrilled to be further expanding our footprint in Michigan with the opening of our newest store in Gaylord. As a team, we’re dedicated to providing equitable access to safe and quality cannabis products for all, and our new location allows us to service even more communities in the state,” said Narmin Jarrous, Chief Development Officer of Exclusive Brands. “Our commitment to our customers, patients and the industry is unwavering, and we look forward to continuing to elevate the cannabis experience for everyone.”

Exclusive Brands plans to expand on their retail footprint in Michigan in addition to their existing seven locations. The new medical and recreational retail locations will be opening in cities including Monroe, Oxford, Lapeer, and Saline in 2023, with goals to open an additional distribution center to service these new markets.

For more information about Exclusive Brands, company developments, and the ever-growing portfolio of brands Exclusive works with, visit https://exclusivebrands.com/.

About Exclusive Brands

Exclusive Brands is Michigan's leading vertically integrated cannabis company with a retail presence in six locations including the company’s flagship retail location in Ann Arbor, the first recreational marijuana retailer in the state. Exclusive also houses a strong portfolio of premier cannabis brands including Kushy Punch, Platinum Vape, Terpene Tanks, Neno’s Naturals, Church Cannabis Co., Strain Kings, Packwoods, Ripple and more. Exclusive places the utmost importance on premium genetics and effectual grow techniques to provide Michigan, setting the standard for premium cannabis products. Exclusive’s cultivators maintain and manicure cannabis to the highest standards in the market, with a portion of the fresh flower processed in our state-of-the-art lab for their exclusive line of Terp Sugars, Sauce, Shatter, Budder, Batter, RSO, and Distillate. Exclusive Brands is committed to providing high-quality cannabis accessible and is driven by excellence. Visit https://exclusivebrands.com/ to learn more.

