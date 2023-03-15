DriveItAway Holdings, Inc. Partners with Perks at Work to Offer EV Subscription to Ownership to Fortune 1000 Companies

“Our program is designed to offer a unique affordable way for everyone, regardless of credit score or down payment, to try an EV for as long as desired, before making any long-term financial commitment, we are proud to expand our service with extra incentives to Perks at Work corporate members.” John F. Possumato, Founder & CEO, DriveItAway Holdings, Inc.



PHILADELPHIA, March 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DriveItAway Holdings, Inc. (“DriveItAway”), (OTC Marketplace: DWAY), an industry leader in automotive industry new mobility platforms with its unique subscription to purchase technology, is excited to announce its partnership with the leading workplace perks provider, Next Jump and its Perks at Work platform. Perks at Work helps 70% of the Fortune 1000 companies benefit employees by providing exclusive discounts in areas ranging from travel to everyday essentials, including automotive needs. Perks at Work counts Google, Starbucks, and The Home Depot among their employer partners.

Now millions of Perks at Work members will get access to vehicles on DriveItAway’s unique “Drive Now, Decide Later” vehicle subscription to ownership program. Combining the benefits of a rental, a lease and a purchase, members can now choose a vehicle on the app to drive and then buy the vehicle of their choice. While a full range of gas and electric vehicles are offered on the turnkey subscription to ownership app by DriveItAway and its dealer, car rental, and finance partners, the program is also perfectly suited for curious, but hesitant, potential EV buyers, as, by design, it spreads out the upfront purchase cost of the vehicle while driving on a subscription. It serves as an “unlimited test drive” with no long-term financial obligation for the driver, but with the option to purchase available at any time, with a large portion of the money paid in applied towards the purchase price.

“With over 30,000 discount offerings, Perks for Work is ushering in a new era for easy, transparent, and substantial employee benefits, everything from appliances to fitness programs to automotive needs,” says John F. Possumato, Founder and CEO of DriveItAway, “As our program is designed to offer a unique and affordable way for everyone, regardless of credit score or down payment, to drive an EV for as long as desired before making any long-term financial commitment, we are proud to expand our service with extra incentives to Perks for Work corporate members.”

Possumato continues, “Benefiting both employee retention and recruitment, companies have focused renewed attention in looking for unique ways to help employees today, and with record prices for new and used vehicles, solving automotive needs is top of mind for many. DriveItAway’s unique “Drive Now, Decide Later” program opens the door for many more people, regardless of credit score or down payment, to try and then potentially buy an EV vehicle with their “EVs for Everyone” mission.”

About DriveItAway Holdings. Inc.

DriveItAway Holdings, Inc. (OTC Marketplace: DWAY) is the first national dealer-focused mobility platform that enables car dealers to sell more vehicles in a seamless way through eCommerce, with its exclusive “Pay as You Go” app-based subscription. DriveItAway provides a comprehensive turn-key, solutions-driven program with proprietary mobile technology and driver app, insurance coverages, and training to get dealerships up and running quickly and profitably in emerging online sales opportunities. The company is now introducing its ‘subscription to ownership’ platform to enable all consumers to drive and acquire new electric vehicles with its “EVs for Everyone” initiative. For further information, please see www.driveitaway.com.

About Next Jump

Next Jump is one of three companies globally recognized by Harvard as a “Deliberately Developmental Organization” or “DDO,” or company that puts learning at the heart of its corporate culture and strategy. They have been at the forefront of leadership in practice for over 25 years, training and collaborating with thought leaders across the industry including Military, Education, Sports, Medicine, Non-Profit and F1000.

Next Jump powers Perks at Work, which helps 70% of the F1000 care for their employees by providing discounts in categories ranging from travel to everyday essentials, free online classes, and HR software to train decision-making.

