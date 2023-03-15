Constellium Releases its 2022 Sustainability Report

PARIS, March 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Constellium SE (NYSE: CSTM) published today its Sustainability Report, outlining the company’s 2022 results.



“I am proud of the ownership and initiative our employees have taken in working to deliver on our sustainability commitments, especially in this challenging environment. We strive every day to keep our footprint as light as possible and to support the circular economy of tomorrow, while prioritizing our employees’ safety and well-being,” said Jean-Marc Germain, CEO of Constellium. “Our 2022 safety results remain among the best in any industry, and we are making good progress on our diversity and inclusion target to increase the representation of women in our company. Unfortunately, our greenhouse gas emissions increased as a result of the current geopolitical situation and the related energy and metal crises. Our teams are working hard to get us back on track and I am confident we will reach our 2030 targets.”

Constellium’s commitment to sustainability has been recognized by several independent organizations. In 2022, the company maintained a Platinum rating from Ecovadis, an AA rating from MSCI, and an A rating from CDP 2021 Supplier Engagement Leaders for climate change.

The report details Constellium’s sustainability performance in 2022, including:

Safety: We delivered best-in-class safety performance again in 2022, with a recordable case rate of 1.85 per million hours worked vs. a target of 1.5 in 2025. Six of our sites reached milestones of more than 1 million hours worked without a recordable case.



We delivered best-in-class safety performance again in 2022, with a recordable case rate of 1.85 per million hours worked vs. a target of 1.5 in 2025. Six of our sites reached milestones of more than 1 million hours worked without a recordable case. Gender diversity: In 2022, the percentage of women in our workforce increased from 13% to 14%, while the percentage of new female hires jumped from 24% to 31%. 22% of our professional and management roles were held by women, vs 21% in 2021, and we are on track to reach our target of 25% in 2025.



In 2022, the percentage of women in our workforce increased from 13% to 14%, while the percentage of new female hires jumped from 24% to 31%. 22% of our professional and management roles were held by women, vs 21% in 2021, and we are on track to reach our target of 25% in 2025. Recycling: In 2022, 41% of our aluminium input came from recycled sources. As we continue to increase our recycling capacity, including a new recycling center in our facility in Neuf-Brisach, France, we are on track to achieve our target of 50% recycled input by 2030.



In 2022, 41% of our aluminium input came from recycled sources. As we continue to increase our recycling capacity, including a new recycling center in our facility in Neuf-Brisach, France, we are on track to achieve our target of 50% recycled input by 2030. Climate change: In 2022, our greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions intensity increased despite observed improvement in energy efficiency at most of our sites. This increase is mostly due to changes in electricity grid mixes (Scope 1 and 2) and increase of primary metal footprint purchased by our European operations (Scope 3), as a consequence of the metal and energy crises. Despite this challenging environment, our GHG emissions intensity remains among the best in the industry, and we are confident we can reach our 30% reduction targets in 2030.



Constellium’s 2022 Sustainability Report details the company's initiatives and results and is organized and presented in accordance with the Global Reporting Initiative’s (GRI) Sustainability Reporting Standards. Constellium’s non-financial performance statement included in the report was verified by an independent third party*.

* The verification assured our compliance with the provisions of the French Commercial Code (article R. 225-105), along with the fairness of the information provided in our statement, such as key performance indicators and measures taken to address risks.

About Constellium

Constellium (NYSE: CSTM) is a global sector leader that develops innovative, value added aluminium products for a broad scope of markets and applications, including aerospace, automotive and packaging. Constellium generated €8.1 billion of revenue in 2022.

