Motorcycle Handlebar Control Switch Revenue to Reach USD 8 Billion by 2033; Mid-segment Holds 25.1% Share: Fact.MR Report

Rockville, March 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per Fact.MR, a provider of market research and competitive intelligence, the global motorcycle handlebar control switch market is expected to garner US$ 8 billion by 2033, expanding at a CAGR of 3.6% from 2023 to 2033.



Motorcycle handlebar control switches are found on motorcycle handlebars. Due to their vital roles in the motorcycle's design, these control switches are a crucial component. The creation of specialized control switch modules and designs is one of the key developments in the market. As a result, modern motorcycles are more useful and offer better value for the money.

Handlebar control switch modules on modern motorcycles have undergone ergonomic improvements. Control switch modules can now do more than ever before, aside from design creation. To increase mileage and fuel efficiency with higher torque and sophisticated brake systems, manufacturers are investing in expanded design activities.

An on-off toggle switch used to take user input is a motorbike handlebar control switch. Switches can be classified as TRX (push button), button, toggle, or rotary. They are present in the majority of motorbikes as well as other automobiles, lorries, and so on. The objective of motorcycle handlebar control switches is to give the rider a way to operate particular features or equipment on their motorcycle. Horn, turn signals, and throttle action are a few examples. They differ from brand to brand and model to model but are present in every motorcycle sold worldwide.

In December 2021, TVS Motor Company and BMW Motored, the largest manufacturer in the world, strengthened their alliance by entering the electric vehicle market together. The companies released their first electric two-wheeler within the next 24 months. They plan to jointly create new platforms and cutting-edge technologies through their relationship, such as electric vehicles targeted at urban users.



Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global motorcycle handlebar control switch market amounted to US$ 5.58 billion in 2023.

Worldwide demand for motorcycle handlebar control switches is projected to increase at a CAGR of 3.6% during the forecast period (2023 to 2033).

The global market is estimated to touch US$ 8 billion by 2033.

Asia Pacific dominates the global market and is predicted to evolve at 5.3% CAGR during the forecast period.

Mid-segment motorcycles account for 25.1% share of the global market.



Competitive Landscape

The report also details prominent market players, key partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions, as well as innovations and business practices in the market. Market fragmentation for motorcycle handlebar control switches is average. The market has matured to the point where several manufacturers compete by providing products such as electronic handlebar assemblies, key and rotary switches, motorcycle switches, and motorcycle handlebar accessory switches.

For US$ 40 million, Stoneridge, Inc., a maker of automotive parts, sold its Pollak business to Standard Motor Products, Inc. in April 2019. A variety of engine management components, including automotive switches, sensors, and connectors, are being distributed by the company, which also plans to grow its commercial operations in Canton, Massachusetts, El Paso, Texas, Juarez, and Mexico.



Winning Strategy

A significant market trend that is anticipated to gain pace over the forecast period is the development of custom control switch modules and designs. Modern motorcycles come with handlebar control switch modules that can be adjusted to the needs of the rider. Control switch modules that can be customized offer more versatility to handle various functions. In terms of sealing, load, voltage, mountings, and approval temperature range, several industry participants are offering customized switches.

Motorcycle Handlebar Control Switch Industry Segmentation

By Type: TRX Type Button Type

By Application: Commuter Motorcycles Mid-Segment Motorcycles Premium Motorcycles

By Region: North America Latin America Europe Asia Pacific & China Middle East & Africa





More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global motorcycle handlebar control switch market, presenting historical demand data (2018 to 2022) and forecast statistics for the period (2023 to 2033).

The study divulges essential insights on the market based on type (TRX type, Button Type) and application (commuter motorcycles, mid-segment motorcycles, premium motorcycles), across five major regions of the world (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa).

Key Questions Covered in the Motorcycle Handlebar Control Switch Market Report

What will be the estimated size of the Market in 2023?

At what rate will the global Motorcycle Handlebar Control Switch sales grow until 2033?

Which are the factors hampering the Motorcycle Handlebar Control Switch demand?

Which region will spearhead the growth in the global industry during 2023-2033?

Which are the factors driving sales in the Motorcycle Handlebar Control Switch Market during the forecast period?



