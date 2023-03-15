Global Flexible Heater Market Size To Grow USD 2.3 Billion By 2030 | CAGR of 6.1%

New York, United States , March 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Flexible Heater Market Size is to grow from USD 1.17 billion in 2021 to USD 2.3 billion by 2030, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.1% during the forecast period. Flexible Heater adoption is increasing in various industries, including automotive, electronic & semiconductor equipment, medical equipment, oil & gas, aerospace & defense, food & beverage, and others.

Global Economy: Recession Risk Rising Analysis and Russia-Ukraine Conflict War Impact we have added in the final premium report.

A flexible heater is a heating device that can adjust to the surface that needs to be heated. Flexible heaters come in a variety of shapes and sizes, including silicone rubber heaters, polyimide film heaters, heating tapes, heating tapes with thermostats, rope heaters, wrap around tank heaters, gas cylinder heaters, and customized sizes. Flexible heater offers features such as minimal cross section, authenticity, cost-efficient, invulnerable to deterioration and fundamental adjustability which are driving the wide range of industrial, commercial, and military applications. The increasing development of the building and construction and industries is expected to drive the flexible heater market demand during the projected time frame.

The silicon rubber segment is witnessing significant CAGR growth over the forecast period.

On the basis of product type, the Global Flexible Heater Market is segmented into silicon rubber, mica, polyimide, polyester, and others. Among these, the electric segment is witnessing significant CAGR growth over the forecast period. The expanding acceptability of silicone rubber-based heaters in the electronics, semiconductor, and medical industries is driving up demand for the global flexible heater market. They are extremely sturdy, allowing them to flex repeatedly without affecting the heater's lifespan or operation.

The electronic & semiconductor equipment segment is dominating the market with the largest market share of 47% over the forecast period.

Elicited from to end-use, the Global Flexible Heater Market is segmented into automotive, electronic, semiconductor, medical, oil & gas, aerospace & military, food & beverage, and others. The electronic & semiconductor equipment category is influencing the market with a 47% market share throughout the forecast period. Flexible heaters are employed in numerous manufacturing processes for electronic and semiconductor equipment, such as plasma etch systems, probing stations, IC test handling equipment, photo-resist track systems, copy machines, LCD screen preheating, ATMs, semiconductor test modules, handheld scanners, and many others.

With a market share of 38%, Asia Pacific dominates the market.

With a 38% market share, Asia Pacific is likely to be the industry's leading region during the forecast period. Asia Pacific demand for flexible heaters is predicted to be driven by the region's economic growth and lower operating costs in nations such as China, Japan, and India. China's electronics and automotive sectors are expanding due to the country's rapid industrialization and infrastructure investments, which would likely increase the need for flexible heaters in the area.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in the Global Flexible Heater Market include Rogers Corporation, Smiths Group plc, Space-Ray, Inc., Omega Engineering, Honeywell International Inc., Solaronics, Inc., NIBE Industrier AB, Watlow Electric Manufacturing, Chromalox, Ulanet™, Minco Products, Inc., Zoppas Industries S.P.A., Backer Hotwatt, Inc., Gaumer Process Heaters, Systems & Controls, All Flex Flexible Circuits, LLC, and among others.

Recent Development

In March 2021, Minco launched SmartHeat SLT, being one of the most sophisticated heaters for thermal management. SmartHeat's temperature is controlled by a one-of-a-kind polymer interlay, which also has a self-limiting function that maintains a setpoint without the usage of a sensor or controller.

In August 2020, All Flex Flexible Circuits, LLC, has announced solutions for etched foil heaters. All Flex's etched foil heaters solution meets the requirement for higher power heaters other than standard Kapton, polyimide, or silicone rubber for medical diagnostics.

