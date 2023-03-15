Aemetis CEO Eric McAfee Awarded the 2023 Global Bioeconomy Leadership Award

CUPERTINO, CA, March 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMTX), a leading producer of renewable natural gas and renewable biofuels, announced today that its Founder and CEO, Eric McAfee, was awarded the 2023 Global Bioeconomy Leadership Award by Biofuels Digest, the world’s largest daily biofuels publication with 5.9 million readers.



"Global leadership is climbing off the stage and doing useful things with one’s own money and time… That’s innovation, that’s entrepreneurship, that’s persistence, that’s the example needed of a circular bioeconomy unto itself, a symphony of technology that takes individual lines of innovation and harmonizes them until something transformative has appeared,” wrote Jim Lane, Editor and Publisher of the Biofuels Digest.

“It is an honor to announce that the 2023 Global Bioeconomy Leadership Award is given to Eric McAfee, founder and CEO of Aemetis. At a ceremony on Friday, March 24th at 9am ET at the Advanced Biofuels Leadership Conference, we will have a chance to honor our 2023 laureate in person,” Lane stated.

The following is a link to the announcement by Biofuels Digest:

McAfee wins 2023 Global Bioeconomy Leadership Award

Prior award recipients include former Iowa Governor and current US Department of Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack and the CEO of LanzaTech Jennifer Holmgren.

About Aemetis

Aemetis has a mission to transform renewable energy with below zero carbon intensity transportation fuels. Aemetis has launched the “Carbon Zero” production process to decarbonize the transportation sector using today’s infrastructure.

Aemetis Carbon Zero products include zero-carbon fuels that can “drop-in” to be used in airplanes, truck, and ship fleets. Aemetis low-carbon fuels have substantially reduced carbon intensity compared to standard petroleum fossil-based fuels across their lifecycle.

Headquartered in Cupertino, California, Aemetis is a renewable natural gas, renewable fuel, and biochemicals company focused on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of innovative technologies that replace petroleum-based products and reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Founded in 2006, Aemetis has completed Phase 1 and is expanding a California biogas digester network and pipeline system to convert dairy waste gas into Renewable Natural Gas (RNG). Aemetis owns and operates a 65 million gallon per year ethanol production facility in California’s Central Valley near Modesto that supplies about 80 dairies with animal feed. Aemetis also owns and operates a 50 million gallon per year production facility on the East Coast of India, producing high-quality distilled biodiesel and refined glycerin for customers in India and Europe. Aemetis is developing the Carbon Zero Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) and renewable diesel fuel biorefineries in California from renewable oils and orchard and forest waste. Aemetis holds a portfolio of patents and exclusive technology licenses to produce renewable fuels and biochemicals. For additional information about Aemetis, please visit www.aemetis.com .





