Power Cable Market Report 2022: Rising Renewable Energy Generation Bolsters 6.4% Annual Growth

The global power cable market was valued at $148.6 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $277.8 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 6.4% from 2022 to 2031

Key factors driving the growth of the power cable market include the rise in the trend of renewable energy generation, the increase in the deployment of new power grid infrastructure, and the rise in the implementation of smart grids. In addition, there has been a sharp rise in economic activity and urbanization, which is anticipated to fuel the expansion of the infrastructure and building sectors.

The demand from a variety of industries, including commercial, residential, telecom, energy and power, and automotive, is causing the infrastructure to be modernized. Therefore, the construction of new office and residential buildings as well as the renovation of deteriorating infrastructure are predicted to propel the market positively.

For instance, the rise in the number of emerging nations is causing a shortage of infrastructure for transferring electricity; as a result, the governments of these nations are focusing on building secure grid infrastructure. In addition, the industry is growing due to the increased use of smart grids.

The complexity of planning the deployment of power lines and the length of time it takes for regulatory approvals are, however, expected to hinder market expansion during the forecast period.

Conversely, a rise in energy demand presents the profit potential for the growth of the power cable business.

Smart grids improve the profit margins of electricity distribution businesses by lowering the costs associated with traditional grids, particularly operational costs brought on by power outages. Additionally, global various government has taken a number of actions to promote the deployment of the smart grid. For instance, the New York state government, through NYSERDA, invested significantly in the innovation of smart energy technologies. The region chases to expand clean energy technologies, keep energy bills low, reduce carbon emissions, and improve grid reliability. Thus, government initiatives taken for the implementation of smart grids significantly drive the power cable market.



By Distribution Type

Submarine

Overhead

Underground

By Voltage Rating

Up to 36 kV

37 kV to 100 kV

101 kV to 250 kV

251 kV to 350 kV

351 kV and Above

By End Use

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Utilities

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

Riyadh Cables Group Company

Prysmian Group (General Cable)

LAPP North America

Nexans S.A.

Brugg Cables

NKT A/S

FINOLEX CABLES LIMITED

Encore Wire Corporation

Polycab India Ltd

KEI Industries Ltd.

TPC Wire & Cable Corp

ABB Ltd

Belden Incorporated

By distribution type, the submarine and underground segments collectively accounted for around 90.41% market share in 2021.

The up to 36 k

V segment was the highest revenue contributor with $16,616.77 million in 2021 and is estimated to reach $24,553.7 million by 2031, with a CAGR of 3.9%.

The industrial and utilities segments are expected to witness considerable CAGRs of 5.9% and 5.3%, respectively, during the forecast period.

Based on region, Mexico and Canada are expected to witness considerable CAGRs of 6.5% and 5.4%, respectively, during the forecast period.

