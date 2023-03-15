Global 5G Phased Array Antenna Market Report 2023-2027: Demand for Optimization in Big Data Analytics Bolsters Growth

Dublin, March 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global 5G Phased Array Antenna Market 2023-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The 5G phased array antenna market is forecasted to grow by $722.52 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 7.48% during the forecast period. The report on the 5G phased array antenna market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by high adoption of smartphones and tablets globally, demand for optimization in big data analytics, and government initiatives for high-speed network connectivity.



The 5G phased array antenna market is segmented as below:

By Application

Mobile devices

Infrastructure

By Type

24-30 GHz

37-40 GHz

Others

By Geography

North America

Europe

APAC

South America

Middle East and Africa

This study identifies the increased proliferation of IoT as one of the prime reasons driving the 5G phased array antenna market growth during the next few years. Also, growing number of pre-commercial 5G trials and adoption of 5G networks for smart cities will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The report on the 5G phased array antenna market covers the following areas:

5G phased array antenna market sizing

5G phased array antenna market forecast

5G phased array antenna market industry analysis

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading 5G phased array antenna market vendors that include 2J Antennas s.r.o., ALCAN Systems GmbH i.L., Amkor Technology Inc., Anokiwave Inc., Anritsu Corp., Ball Corp., CHASM Advanced Materials Inc., Chengdu Kesai Technology Co. Ltd., FlexGigaHertz S.A., Fujikura Co. Ltd., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Keysight Technologies Inc., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Movandi Corp., Polytenna Technologies Inc., Qorvo Inc., Sofant Technologies Ltd., Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, TMY Technology Inc., and ZTE Corp. Also, the 5G phased array antenna market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Market Landscape



3 Market Sizing



4 Historic Market Size



5 Five Forces Analysis



6 Market Segmentation by Application



7 Market Segmentation by Type



8 Customer Landscape



9 Geographic Landscape



10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends



11 Vendor Landscape



12 Vendor Analysis



13 Appendix



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

2J Antennas s.r.o.

ALCAN Systems GmbH i.L.

Amkor Technology Inc.

Anokiwave Inc.

Anritsu Corp.

Ball Corp.

CHASM Advanced Materials Inc.

Chengdu Kesai Technology Co. Ltd.

FlexGigaHertz S.A.

Fujikura Co. Ltd.

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

Keysight Technologies Inc.

Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

Movandi Corp.

Polytenna Technologies Inc.

Qorvo Inc.

Sofant Technologies Ltd.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

TMY Technology Inc.

ZTE Corp.

