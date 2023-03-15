New York, March 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Amla Extract Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06282676/?utm_source=GNW

The global amla extract market grew from $39.54 billion in 2022 to $41.46 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.9%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services, and affecting many markets across the globe. The amla extract market is expected to grow to $50.32 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 5.0%.



The amla extract market consists of sales of amla powders, amla pulp, oils, capsules, and other amla extracts.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Amla extract refers to extracts from Indian gooseberry (Phyllanthus emblica). Amla extract is a high medicinal ayurvedic plant that contains anti-inflammatory properties and can be used in herbs and botanicals and is used by the cosmetic, pharmaceutical, and wellness industries.



Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the amla extract market in 2022.Europe is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in the amla extract market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main types of amla extracts include powder and pulp.Amla powder refers to a powder that is made from the ground-up leaves of the amla tree and is used in Ayurvedic medicine and in cosmetic products.



The different applications of amla extract include food and beverages; pharmaceuticals; personal care and cosmetics; and nutraceuticals for end-uses such as diabetes, radiation protection, skin and collagen; and heartbeat.



Amla extract market growth is being driven by rising health consciousness.Amla extracts are better known for their medicinal values, and they are also used in various forms and have thus become an important ingredient in herbal medicines and Ayurvedic.



Amla improves immunity, fights infections, aids weight management, relieves pain, and others.According to the International Food Information Council’s (IFIC) 2020 food and health survey, Americans have a strong interest in becoming more health-conscious, with 43% following a specific diet or eating pattern in 2020, up 38% from 2019.



Thus, rising health consciousness is driving the amla extract market.



Amla caplets are the key trend gaining popularity in the amla extract market.The companies in the amla extract market are focusing on producing the amla caplets to expand their market share.



A caplet is a compressed mixture of some ingredients, which will be similar to a tablet, but is formed into a capsule shape.Amla caplets are produced in a cGMP facility and contain no magnesium stearate or capsules made of animal gelatin and no artificial tableting glue.



For instance, in the year 2020, Indian pharmaceutical company Himalaya launched the Amla 60 Caplets in the amla extract market.



In July 2021, Indian consumer goods company Marico Limited acquired Apco Naturals for an undisclosed amount.Through this acquisition, Marico gains access to a range of ayurvedic and organic skin and hair care products and a strong portfolio of Apco Naturals’ Ayurveda-led beauty categories.



Apco Naturals is an India-based herbal product manufacturer.



The countries covered in the amla extract market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



