Global BCL-2 (B-cell lymphoma 2) Inhibitors Market to Grow by $1.65 Billion During 2023-2027

Dublin, March 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global BCL-2 (B-cell lymphoma 2) Inhibitors Market 2023-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The BCL-2 (B-cell Lymphoma 2) inhibitors market is forecasted to grow by $1,657.08 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 12.92% during the forecast period. The report on the BCL-2 (B-cell Lymphoma 2)inhibitors market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the rising geriatric population, growing awareness about hematological malignancies, and high target affinity and specificity of BCL-2 inhibitors.
The BCL-2 (B-cell Lymphoma 2) inhibitors market is segmented as below:
By Product
- Combination therapy
- Monotherapy
By Type
- Diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL)
- Follicular lymphoma
- Chronic lymphocytic leukemia
- Mantle cell lymphoma (MCL)
By Geography
- North America
- Europe
- Asia
- Rest of World (ROW)
This study identifies the increase of patient assistance programs as one of the prime reasons driving the BCL-2 (B-cell Lymphoma 2) inhibitors market growth during the next few years. Also, growing approval of combination therapy and development of novel formulations will lead to sizable demand in the market.
The report on the BCL-2 (B-cell Lymphoma 2) inhibitors market covers the following areas:
- BCL-2 (B-cell Lymphoma 2) inhibitors market sizing
- BCL-2 (B-cell Lymphoma 2) inhibitors market forecast
- BCL-2 (B-cell Lymphoma 2) inhibitors market industry analysis
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
2 Market Landscape
3 Market Sizing
4 Historic Market Size
5 Five Forces Analysis
6 Market Segmentation by Product
7 Market Segmentation by Type
8 Customer Landscape
9 Geographic Landscape
10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
11 Vendor Landscape
12 Vendor Analysis
13 Appendix
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes
- Abcam plc
- Amgen Inc.
- Ascentage Pharma Group International
- AstraZeneca Plc
- BeiGene Ltd.
- Bio Techne Corp.
- Biorbyt Ltd.
- Bristol Myers Squibb Co.
- F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd.
- Ipsen Pharma
- Merck and Co. Inc.
- Novartis AG
- Santa Cruz Biotechnology Inc.
- Seagen Inc.
- Servier
- AbbVie Inc.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/cu6iky
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.