Global BCL-2 (B-cell lymphoma 2) Inhibitors Market to Grow by $1.65 Billion During 2023-2027

The BCL-2 (B-cell Lymphoma 2) inhibitors market is forecasted to grow by $1,657.08 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 12.92% during the forecast period. The report on the BCL-2 (B-cell Lymphoma 2)inhibitors market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the rising geriatric population, growing awareness about hematological malignancies, and high target affinity and specificity of BCL-2 inhibitors.



The BCL-2 (B-cell Lymphoma 2) inhibitors market is segmented as below:

By Product

Combination therapy

Monotherapy

By Type

Diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL)

Follicular lymphoma

Chronic lymphocytic leukemia

Mantle cell lymphoma (MCL)

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia

Rest of World (ROW)

This study identifies the increase of patient assistance programs as one of the prime reasons driving the BCL-2 (B-cell Lymphoma 2) inhibitors market growth during the next few years. Also, growing approval of combination therapy and development of novel formulations will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The report on the BCL-2 (B-cell Lymphoma 2) inhibitors market covers the following areas:

BCL-2 (B-cell Lymphoma 2) inhibitors market sizing

BCL-2 (B-cell Lymphoma 2) inhibitors market forecast

BCL-2 (B-cell Lymphoma 2) inhibitors market industry analysis

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Market Landscape



3 Market Sizing



4 Historic Market Size



5 Five Forces Analysis



6 Market Segmentation by Product



7 Market Segmentation by Type



8 Customer Landscape



9 Geographic Landscape



10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

11 Vendor Landscape



12 Vendor Analysis



13 Appendix



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Abcam plc

Amgen Inc.

Ascentage Pharma Group International

AstraZeneca Plc

BeiGene Ltd.

Bio Techne Corp.

Biorbyt Ltd.

Bristol Myers Squibb Co.

F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd.

Ipsen Pharma

Merck and Co. Inc.

Novartis AG

Santa Cruz Biotechnology Inc.

Seagen Inc.

Servier

AbbVie Inc.

