Global Debt Collection Software Market Report 2023: Increasing Demand for Automation in The Accounts Receivable Process Fuels Growth

The Global Debt Collection Software Market is estimated to be USD 4.25 Bn in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 6.58 Bn by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 9.14%.



Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing Demand for Automation in The Accounts Receivable Process

Surge in the Multichannel Collection Service

Rise in the Need to Reduce Bad Debt and Maintaining an Accurate Borrower Profile

Restraints

High Cost of Maintenance and Investment

Opportunities

Specialized Applications of AI/ML

Rise in the Use of Analytics-Enabled Collections Models

Growing Demand for Commercial and Consumer Debt Recovery Services

Challenges

Insufficiency of Legacy System

Lack of Real-Time Collaboration Between the Borrower and Collector

Market Segmentations



The Global Debt Collection Software Market is segmented based on Components, Deployment Type, Organization Type, and Geography.

By Components, the market is classified into Software and Service.

By Deployment Type, the market is classified into Cloud and On premises.

By Organization Type, the market is classified into Financial Institution, Collection Agencies, Healthcare, Government, Telecom and Utilities, and Other.

By Geography, the market is classified into Americas, Europe, Middle-East & Africa, and Asia-Pacific.

Company Profiles



The report provides a detailed analysis of the competitors in the market. It covers the financial performance analysis for the publicly listed companies in the market. The report also offers detailed information on the companies' recent development and competitive scenario. Some of the companies covered in this report are Bertelsmann SE & Co. KGaA, CGI Inc., Chetu Inc., Coface, Experian Information Solutions, Inc., etc.



Countries Studied

America (Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, United States, Rest of Americas)

Europe (Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Russia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom, Rest of Europe)

Middle-East and Africa (Egypt, Israel, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, United Arab Emirates, Rest of MEA)

Asia-Pacific (Australia, Bangladesh, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Taiwan, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

Competitive Quadrant



The report includes a Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.



Ansoff Analysis



The report presents a detailed Ansoff matrix analysis for the Global Debt Collection Software Market. Ansoff Matrix, also known as Product/Market Expansion Grid, is a strategic tool used to design strategies for the growth of the company. The matrix can be used to evaluate approaches in four strategies viz. Market Development, Market Penetration, Product Development and Diversification. The matrix is also used for risk analysis to understand the risk involved with each approach.



The analyst analyses the Global Debt Collection Software Market using the Ansoff Matrix to provide the best approaches a company can take to improve its market position.



Based on the SWOT analysis conducted on the industry and industry players, the analyst has devised suitable strategies for market growth.



Why buy this report?

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global Debt Collection Software Market. The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.

The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.

The report includes an in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 forces model, PESTLE Analysis, and the Ansoff Matrix. In addition, the impact of COVID-19 and the impact of economic slowdown & impending recession on the market are also featured in the report.

The report also includes the regulatory scenario in the industry, which will help you make a well-informed decision. The report discusses major regulatory bodies and major rules and regulations imposed on this sector across various geographies.

The report also contains the competitive analysis using Positioning Quadrants, the analyst's competitive positioning tool.

Report Highlights:

A complete analysis of the market, including parent industry

Important market dynamics and trends

Market segmentation

Historical, current, and projected size of the market based on value and volume

Market shares and strategies of key players

Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 162 Forecast Period 2023 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $4.25 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $6.58 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.1% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



1 Report Description



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Market Dynamics



5 Market Analysis



6 Global Debt Collection Software Market, By Components



7 Global Debt Collection Software Market, By Deployment Type



8 Global Debt Collection Software Market, By Organization Type



9 Americas' Debt Collection Software Market

10 Europe's Debt Collection Software Market



11 Middle East and Africa's Debt Collection Software Market



12 APAC's Debt Collection Software Market



13 Competitive Landscape



14 Company Profiles



15 Appendix



Companies Mentioned

Ameyo

Astory Technology SA

Bertelsmann SE & Co. KGaA

CGI Inc.

Chetu Inc.

Coface

Experian Information Solutions, Inc.

Exus

Fico

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc.

Intellect Design Arena Ltd.

Katabat

Kuhlekt

Loxon Solutions

Nucleus Software Ltd.

Pegasystems Inc.

Quantrax Corp. Inc.

Sopra Banking Software

Temenos AG

Tietoevry

Transunion LLC

Wincollect Pty. Ltd.

