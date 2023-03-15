Global Electric Fans Market to Grow by $3.6 Billion During 2023-2027

Dublin, March 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Electric Fans Market 2023-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The electric fans market is forecasted to grow by $3604.96 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 3.96% during the forecast period. The report on the electric fans market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by cost-effective supply chain of electric fans, rising demand for premium fans, and growth in the housing sector.



The electric fans market is segmented as below:

By Product

Ceiling fans

Door fans

Wall-mounted fans

By Distribution Channel

Offline

Online

By Geography

APAC

Europe

North America

South America

Middle East and Africa

This study identifies the increasing product innovations as one of the prime reasons driving the electric fans market growth during the next few years. Also, the growing emphasis on eco-friendly fans and rising demand for customized fans will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The report on the electric fans market covers the following areas:

Electric fans market sizing

Electric fans market forecast

Electric fans market industry analysis

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading electric fans market vendors that include Luminace Holdings LLC, Aucma Co. Ltd, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd., Delta T LLC, Emerson Electric Co., Fantasia Ceiling Fans, Fantech Pty Ltd., GREE ELECTRIC APPLIANCES INC. OF ZHUHAI, Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd., Havells India Ltd., Hunter Fan Co., Lian Li, Midea Group Co. Ltd., Minka Lighting Inc., Orient Electric Ltd, Panasonic Holdings Corp., Shell Electric Holdings Ltd., The Henley Fan Co. Ltd., Usha International Ltd., and Westinghouse Electric Corp. Also, the electric fans market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing



4 Historic Market Size



5 Five Forces Analysis



6 Market Segmentation by Product



7 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel



8 Customer Landscape



9 Geographic Landscape



10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends



11 Vendor Landscape



12 Vendor Analysis

13 Appendix



