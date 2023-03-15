Cannabis Beverage Brand FIND WUNDER Joins Petalfast’s California Portfolio

IRVINE, Calif., March 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Petalfast , a route-through-market platform for the cannabis industry, announced its partnership with FIND WUNDER , a beverage brand offering all-natural, cannabis-infused, canned sparkling beverages. FIND WUNDER joins a growing portfolio of cannabis beverages represented by Petalfast nationwide.



With heightened interest in healthier and safer alternatives to alcohol, alongside the increased availability of legal cannabis, more consumers than ever are replacing alcohol with cannabis beverages. In Canada, the market share of infused beverages has grown nearly 850% since 2020, according to a recent Headset report. This trend is expected to follow in the states, while the total global cannabis beverage market is expected to reach more than $19 billion by 2028 .

“We see cannabis beverages as one of the most important categories for the future of this industry, and FIND WUNDER’s refreshing, forward-thinking brand is a great example,” said Petalfast CEO Jason Vegotsky. “From the company’s rigorous product development standards to their dosage level options for all tolerances, FIND WUNDER’s products help eliminate the stigmas associated with cannabis use and invite consumers to share their drinks with friends and loved ones. We are thrilled to begin this exciting partnership with our fellow Californians.”

FIND WUNDER is a sparkling beverage that offers a modern twist on nostalgic flavors. The company combines delicious flavor, all natural ingredients and cannabis derived Delta-9 and Delta-8 THC to create a better buzz – one that can help you feel relaxed, calm and lucid. FIND WUNDER’s expansive line of low-calorie, low-sugar alcohol alternatives includes Godspeak, Higher Vibes and Sessions in an assortment of flavors, including blackberry lemon, blood orange bitters, watermelon basil, and grapefruit hibiscus.

“We are thrilled to begin working with Petalfast, an innovative platform that has elevated many notable California cannabis brands to the next level,” said FIND WUNDER CEO Alexi Chialtas. “The partnership helps strengthen our goal to bring wonder to consumers new and old, elevating their experiences and setting them up to make high-minded memories that will last a lifetime.”

For more information on Petalfast’s hiring and recruiting, email work@petalfast.com . For inquiries related to services and expansion opportunities, email hey@petalfast.com .

About Petalfast

Petalfast is the first-of-its-kind route-through-market platform for the cannabis industry. Petalfast helps cannabis brands thrive via its go-to-market accelerator program and through its full spectrum of agency services available to brands nationally. Notable cannabis brands already engaged in the Petalfast platform include Space Coyote, Emerald Sky, Bloom Brands, and Yada Yada. The Company, through its incubator program Pilot by Petalfast, also provides new and recently launched brands with direct access to leading retailers and opportunities to gain first-hand market analysis while also offering select retailers the opportunity to see future brands before they formally hit the market. Petalfast is taking its business model and expanding into newer, competitive markets.