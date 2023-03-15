US Nuclear’s Mission for Clean Air and Safe Water

LOS ANGELES, CA, March 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – In the US and around the world, pollution, industrial discharge, hazardous and toxic spills and various disasters are badly contaminating the air we breathe and water we drink. However, US Nuclear (OTC-QB: UCLE) is working towards a day when everyone has clean air to breathe and safe water to drink. US Nuclear is a sensor and measurement company, making and selling detectors for monitoring both air and water for anything that could be harmful, such as biological, chemical, or radiological hazards. With a variety of both portable and stationary versions available, US Nuclear’s products can be used by the average homeowner as well as by emergency responders and hazmat teams. Furthermore, countries around the world are finally cracking down on air and water quality, imposing stricter limits and new testing, and investing money to make it happen.

One prime example of this is how the US is now finally addressing the dangers of PFAS contamination, with the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law investing $5 billion over 5 years to help communities monitor and reduce “forever chemicals” PFAS contamination in drinking water. To this end, US Nuclear has developed the world’s first real-time PFAS monitor that can measure this class of hazardous chemicals in under a minute. US Nuclear recently showcased this product at the Indoor Air Quality Association (IAQA) and had a really great response.

Air quality is also of serious concern, especially with rising pollution and no shortage of hazardous disasters, such as train derailments and fires releasing extremely dangerous chemicals into the air. Real-time information is one of the most important things to have in these scenarios, information on exactly which hazardous chemicals are in the air, at what concentration, and the affected area. During the train derailment near Palestine, Ohio, first responders were just looking in general for the presence of VOCs (volatile organic compounds), but due to the fire, hundreds of different chemicals were released (some cancer-causing), and what was needed were instruments like US Nuclear’s that can individually identify and measure a wide range of toxic airborne chemicals so that the residents and first responders can protect themselves and the community.

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may differ from expectations, estimates and projections and, consequently, you should not rely on these forward looking statements as predictions of future events.

