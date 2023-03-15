ReShape Lifesciences® to Present at the Q2 Virtual Investor Summit

SAN CLEMENTE, Calif., March 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (Nasdaq: RSLS), the premier physician-led weight loss and metabolic health solutions company, today announced that Paul F. Hickey, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Tom Stankovich, Chief Financial Officer, will present a company overview at the Q2 Virtual Investor Summit on Wednesday, March 29 at 1:00 pm ET. During the virtual presentation, management will highlight the Company’s three pillars for growth and its portfolio of products that address the entire weight loss continuum including the anatomy-sparing Lap-Band®.



ReShape Lifesciences’ management team will be available for one-on-one meetings during the Investor Summit. The conference is complimentary to qualified investors. Please register through the Complimentary Investor Registration. To schedule a meeting with management outside of the conference, contact Michael Miller with Rx Communications at mmiller@rxir.com.

A live webcast of the Investor Summit presentation will be available on the “Events and Presentations” section of ReShape’s website at: https://ir.reshapelifesciences.com/events-and-presentations. An archived replay will be available on the company’s website for a period of 90 days after the conference.

About ReShape Lifesciences Inc.

ReShape Lifesciences® is America’s premier weight loss and metabolic health-solutions company, offering an integrated portfolio of proven products and services that manage and treat obesity and metabolic disease. The proprietary, FDA-approved, Lap-Band® Program provides minimally invasive, long-term treatment of obesity and is an alternative to more invasive surgical stapling procedures such as the gastric bypass or sleeve gastrectomy. ReShapeCare™ is a virtual weight-management program that supports lifestyle changes for all weight loss patients led by board-certified health coaches to help them keep the weight off over time. The recently launched ReShape Marketplace™ is an online collection of quality wellness products curated for all consumers to help them achieve their health goals. The investigational Diabetes Bloc-Stim Neuromodulation™ (DBSN™) system utilizes a proprietary vagus nerve block and stimulation technology platform for the treatment of Type 2 diabetes and metabolic disorders. The patented, Obalon® balloon technology is a non-surgical, swallowable, gas-filled intra-gastric balloon that is designed to provide long-lasting weight loss. For more information, please visit www.reshapelifesciences.com.

