Hyla Opens New Market in Egypt

CAVE CREEK, AZ, March 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Endexx Corporation (OTC:EDXC), a provider of innovative, plant-based, and sustainable health and skincare products, announced today that its HYLA team secured a distribution agreement and purchase order contract to sell in Egypt. The contract exceeds $1,000,000 USD for the next 12 months, with an opening order at $200,000 USD.

According to market statistics sourced on Statista, 24% of the population in Egypt smoke a variety of tobacco products. Vape products are growing at an annual rate of 15% with over $370 million in e-cigarettes revenues in 2022. Hyla products are anticipated to be a well-received product in this market offering an alternative to nicotine-based products.

CEO of Endexx Todd Davis stated, “HYLA continues to rapidly expand in multiple international markets as demand for non-nicotine vape alternatives by Hyla continue to fill a major demand void and vacuum in the market.” Davis added, “Better Products, Better You”, Endexx continues to provide the best products that fit our motto for the past 10 years, and HYLA products are proving to exceed expectations.”

About Endexx Corporation

Endexx Corporation develops and distributes all natural, plant-derived topical skincare products. Its products vary from balms, creams, lotions, butters, masks, scrubs, and oils, all with the shared purpose of healthy skin and grooming wellness. The science behind these products involves a decade of clinical research in the field and lab work to provide functional formulation with ingredients for optimal absorption and support of skin health. www.endexx.com

