Global Study on Cold Plasma Market 2023 to 2033: Diversification in Terms of Application & End Use to Dictate Market Growth at a Towering Pace Says Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, March 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FMI estimates the global cold plasma market valuation to reach US$ 9380.9 million by 2033 growing from US$ 2164.7 million in 2022. Throughout the forecasted period of 2023 to 2033, the demand for cold plasma is anticipated to increase at a CAGR of 14.3%.



Cold plasma has emerged as a novel non-thermal food processing technology utilizing reactive energetic gases to destroy pathogens on food and healthcare products. The non-thermal or cold plasma approach is highly effective in eradicating bacteria and some novel pathogens as well.

Several groundbreaking experiments conducted in the initial half of the 21st century revealed significant applications of cold plasma across the biomedical sector. Initial experiments concentrated on inactivating surface-grade and liquid-grade bacteria. Eventually, experiments on cell detachment, fibroblast proliferation, and wound disinfection followed.

Concerted efforts have been made in cold plasma therapy to offset the risk of relapse of micro-tumor treatments. Various teams comprising experts, academicians, and surgeons have collaborated in this respect to develop a plasma care portable device. Such advances in the healthcare sector are anticipated to boost the demand for cold plasma in the future.

Key Takeaways from the Cold Plasma Market Study Report

The United States is the leading region by virtue of the presence of many key players contributing to plasma technology. By the end of the forecast period, the United States plasma market is projected to reach a market valuation of US$ 2809.5 million.

Meanwhile, Canada is projected to experience a higher year-on-year growth rate of 15.9% in the adoption of cold plasma until the year 2033.

Germany is the leading country for cold plasma while the United Kingdom is expected to grow at a higher rate of 13.6% through 2033. The net worth of cold plasma sales in Germany is projected to reach US$ 609.3 million by the end of the forecast period.

China is the major region for sales of cold plasma in the Asia Pacific region followed by India. The demand for cold plasma in China is growing at a rate of 15.8% which may continue until the year 2033.

Competitive Landscape for the Cold Plasma Market Players

Prominent players within the global cold plasma market include Nordson Corporation, Europlasma NV, Plasmatreat GmBh, Terraplasma Medical GmBh, Henniker Plasma, US Medical Innovations, Molecular Plasma Group, Nordson Corporation, Adtech Plasma Technology Co Ltd., Smith & Nephew plc and Thierry Corporation to name a few.

The aforementioned players capitalize on a host of organic and inorganic expansion strategies, including new product releases, thus acquiring a competitive edge. Collaborations have greatly steered the cold plasma market forward in the last decade.

For instance, in January 2014, Wacker Chemie collaborated with Coldplasmatech to discover new application areas for their SILPURAN silicone in their innovative plasma patch. This silicone is gelatinous and high-tack, ensuring that the plasma patch adheres well to the surrounding, intact skin.

Recent Developments by the Cold Plasma Industries

In recent years, cold plasma technology has proven immensely beneficial in eradicating microscopic cancer tumors lingering post-surgery. For solid tumor cancers such as breast and lung cancers, standard treatment procedures involve chemotherapy or radiation surgery. Oftentimes, these tumors aren’t fully removed, increasing the chances of recurrence.

Neoplas Med GmbH reported in March 2022 that a gold standard study had demonstrated the Excellency of cold atmospheric pressure plasma beam therapy in the management of chronic wounds. In comparison to traditional wound care techniques, Neoplas Med's plasma jet kINPen MED therapy significantly improved wound cure and infection prevention, according to comprehensive clinical research.

Key Segments Covered by Cold plasma Industry Analysis Report

By Regime Type:

Cold Plasma at Low-pressure

Cold Plasma at Atmospheric pressure

By Application:

Cold Plasma for Wound Healing

Cold Plasma for Cancer Treatment

Cold Plasma for Blood Coagulation

Cold Plasma for Dentistry

Cold Plasma for Packaging Decontamination

Cold Plasma for Food Surface Decontamination

Cold Plasma for Wastewater Treatment

Cold Plasma for Seed Germination

Cold Plasma for Other Applications



By Technology:

Cold Plasma for Remote Treatment

Cold Plasma for Direct Treatment

Cold Plasma for Electrode Contact



By End-user Industries:

Cold Plasma use in Medical Industry

Cold Plasma use in Textile Industry

Cold Plasma use in the Electrical & Electronic Industry

Cold Plasma use in Food & Agriculture Industry

Cold Plasma use in Other Industries



