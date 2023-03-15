Ostin Technology Group Provides Update on Photo Sharing Product Pintura

NANJING, China, March 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ostin Technology Group Co., Ltd. (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: OST), a supplier of display modules, polarizers and display products based in China, today provided update on its latest sales plan for Pintura PinTab Series IX (“Pintura”), its first smart display and photo sharing product. Since the launch of Pintura in September 2022, the Company has been working to establish an overseas distributor network in the first quarter of this year. The Company also started research and development of Pintura’s second-generation product, the Pintura Series X (“Pintura X”) since the beginning of this year.



Pintura X has three lines of products, Pintab, Pinpin and PinSE, each catering to different customer needs. Pintab and Pinpin are designed for smart homeowners who seek a people-oriented, eco-friendly and intelligent new home experience. PinSE offers customized display solutions for enterprise customers. Like its predecessor, Pintura X enables wireless content transfer via a computer portal or mobile app, allowing users to share their lives and interact with various content easily. In addition, the 2K high-precision display of diverse art collections makes Pintura X suitable for the display of non-fungible token (NFT) arts.

Virtual art has recently entered the mainstream and is generating significant revenue for digital artists and online collectors. At the center of this explosion in transactions are NFT arts. Pintrua X helps collectors bring such digital arts into their homes, offices, or galleries and offers a variety of NFT arts display options. The Company is currently working on the industrial and structural design of Pintura X and plans to release the product in China and the global markets in the third quarter of 2023.

Mr. Ling Tao, CEO of the Company, said, "Since we introduced Pintura products in September 2022, our Pintura PinTab Series IX has received a lot of attention from industry peers and customers. We are excited to announce an upgrade cycle of Pintura products and aim to continue enhancing our product pipeline to drive growth in 2023.”

About Ostin Technology Group Co., Ltd.

Founded in 2010, the Company is a supplier of display modules and polarizers in China. The Company designs, develops and manufactures TFT-LCD display modules in a wide range of sizes and customized sizes which are mainly used in consumer electronics, outdoor LCD displays and automotive displays. The Company also manufactures polarizers used in the TFT-LCD display modules. In 2022, the Company expanded its business into the end-user market, offering display products of different sizes. The Company also is a provider of research and development services to branded original design manufacturers.

For more information, please visit http://www.austinelec.com/.

Forward-Looking Statement

