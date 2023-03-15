MAKR House Launches Disco Jays Infused Pre-Rolls in California, Inspired by and Celebrating the Role of Disco in Black and LGBTQ+ Culture

OAKLAND, Calif., March 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MAKR House , a house of brands focused on creating accessible, premium cannabis products, today announced the launch of its new brand Disco Jays , offering a range of diamond-infused and THCA diamond-encrusted pre-rolls. This week the brand will roll out across California beginning with five exclusive Black, Brown, LGBTQ+, and women-owned dispensaries in Los Angeles and the Bay Area: SAVA , Josephine and Billie's , Gorilla Rx , 7 Stars Holistic Healing Center , and Rose Mary Jane dispensary . Disco Jays will also be available at other licensed merchants this month, including MedMen , Coastal Dispensaries , and select retailers under The Parent Company. To commemorate the occasion, the brand will co-host a private 'Sunset Disco Lounge' party on March 18th in Los Angeles.



“Disco Jays is a true celebration of Black and LGBTQ+ culture, mirroring our mission to bring people together through culturally relevant, authentic products," said Amber Senter, Founder/CEO of MAKR House. “Consumers today look to support Black-owned brands in all aspects of their lives, including their cannabis consumption. I am thrilled that Disco Jays will be found on the shelves of major retailers and bespoke LGBTQ+ and Black-women-owned dispensaries alike as the cannabis industry continues to build a more inclusive supply chain.”

Disco Jays pre-rolls are rolled with diamond-infused, indoor-grown flower and coated with THCA diamonds, packing a potent punch with an uplifting effect. The launch, which includes single 1G pre-rolls and 5-pack 0.5G pre-rolls, is the latest for MAKR House. With the release of Disco Jays, a brand inspired by the role of disco in fostering safe spaces for the Black and LGBTQ+ communities, MAKR House meets the rising consumer demand for diverse, mission-driven products created by equally diverse individuals. Disco Jays’ launch is supported by the TPCO Social Equity Ventures Brand Success Program, which empowers social equity brands with the resources to scale their business, increase brand awareness, and expand their retail presence.

“The Parent Company created the Social Equity Ventures Brand Success Program to provide brands like Disco Jays the platform they deserve,” said Troy Datcher, CEO & Chairman of the Board. “Amber is a talented, driven leader with an incredible passion for cannabis and its ability to bring people together. Her dedication to equality in the space is unparalleled and we are proud to support MAKR House and the Disco Jays line.”

"We are proud to partner with MAKR House and believe in their mission of building inclusive supply chains," Vince Ning, Co-CEO & Co-founder of NABIS said. "A diverse and inclusive supply chain promotes not only innovation and creativity, but also economic growth and the empowerment of marginalized communities. We can break down barriers and create opportunities for all by assisting underserved entrepreneurs in gaining access to top retailers."

About MAKR House:

MAKR House was founded in Oakland, CA by Amber Senter, well-known cannabis entrepreneur and advocate who works to break down barriers for Black and Brown people in cannabis. The company is a house of brands meeting the rising demand for accessible, high-quality cannabis products created by knowledgeable and culturally diverse individuals, with the goal of building inclusive supply chains and ensuring participation in the cannabis industry from underrepresented groups. MAKR House is a proudly Black, Woman, LGBTQ+, and Veteran-owned company. Brands currently under distribution include Landrace Origins and Disco Jays .

About Disco Jays:

Disco Jays (a MAKR House brand) are diamond-infused and THCA diamond encrusted cannabis pre-rolls, using indoor-grown flower. Its products pack a potent punch with uplifting effects, and feature a beautiful, shiny shimmer on the exterior. Disco Jays are available in single 1g pre-rolls and 0.5g pre-roll packs, making them the perfect party joint or for solo smoking occasions. Disco culture is the inspiration behind the brand, reflecting on a time when discos were a haven for people of color and gay communities looking for a safe space, and allowed people from marginalized communities to safely come together, dance, and be themselves. Disco Jays creates space for Queer people, in particular Black Queer people, to be themselves and consume cannabis.

