Kombucha Tea Global Market Report 2023

The global kombucha tea market grew from $2.33 billion in 2022 to $2.81 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.3%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services, and affecting many markets across the globe. The kombucha tea market is expected to grow to $5.8 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 19.9%.



The kombucha tea market consists of sales of flavored kombucha tea and regular kombucha tea.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Kombucha tea refers to a fermented black or green tea drink containing bacteria, yeast, and sugar.During fermentation, the bacteria and acids form a film on top of the liquid called a SCOBY (symbiotic colony of bacteria and yeast).



Kombucha bacteria includes lactic-acid bacteria, which can also act as a probiotic. Kombucha tea, according to health experts, can help with digestion, gut health, blood pressure management, heart health, and immunity.



North America was the largest region in the kombucha tea market in 2022.North America is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in the Kombucha tea market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main kombucha tea flavours include fruits, regular/original, herbs and spices, flowers, and other flavour types.The fruits in kombucha tea are made by infusing fruits.



Fruit teas come in a variety of flavors, including pineapple, raspberry, blueberry, peach, and others. The kombucha tea packaging types include glass bottles, aluminium cans, pet bottles, and other packaging types across distribution channels such as supermarkets and hypermarkets, online retailers, health stores, and convenience stores.



The increasing number of health-conscious consumers is significantly driving the growth of the kombucha tea market.Some experts believe that because kombucha includes good live bacteria, it can help to improve the efficiency of a variety of bodily functions and is often preferred by health-conscious consumers.



According to the International Food Information Council’s (IFIC) 2020 food and health survey, Americans have a strong interest in becoming more health-conscious, with 43% following a specific diet or eating pattern in 2020, up 38% from 2019.Also, 54% of all consumers cared more about the healthfulness of their food and beverage choices in 2020 than they did in 2010.



Hence, the increasing number of health-conscious people is expected to propel the growth of the kombucha tea market over the coming years.



Technological advancements are a key trend gaining popularity in the kombucha market.Companies in the kombucha market are focusing on technologies to retain the original flavours and nutrition of kombucha.



For instance, Taiwan-based biotechnology company, Ming Chyi Biotechnology Ltd. (MCB), uses a patented micro-encapsulation technology that applies adequate temperature and pressure to preserve the original flavour and nutritional values of kombucha. The micro-encapsulation technology is also used to spray-dry the kombucha liquid to obtain a powder that retains kombucha’s most original features.



In April 2021, Harris Tea Company, a US-based tea company, acquired Tetley Harris Food Group from Tata Consumer Products Company.As a result of this acquisition, Harris Tea will be able to provide end-to-end services to foodservice customers with a continued focus on a range of innovative product lines and service.



The new company, Harris Tea Foodservice,’s portfolio will include kombucha, red rose, southern breeze, and others. Tetley Harris Food Group is a US-based manufacturer of a variety of hot, green, specialty, herbal, and iced tea concentrate products.



The countries covered in the kombucha tea market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The kombucha tea research report is one of a series of new reports that provides kombucha tea statistics, including kombucha tea industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with kombucha tea shares, detailed kombucha tea segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the kombucha tea industry. This kombucha tea research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

