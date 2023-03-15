[Latest] Global Wellness Real Estate Market Size/Share Worth USD 863.9 Billion by 2028 at a 20.70% CAGR: Facts & Factors (Analysis, Outlook, Leaders, Report, Trends, Forecast, Segmentation, Growth, Growth Rate, Value)

NEW YORK, United States, March 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Facts and Factors has published a new research report titled “Wellness Real Estate Market Size, Share, Growth Analysis Report By Vertical (Residential, Commercial, Office, Hospitality and Others), and By Region - Global and Regional Industry Insights, Overview, Comprehensive Analysis, Trends, Statistical Research, Market Intelligence, Historical Data and Forecast 2022 – 2028” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global wellness real estate market size & share was valued at approximately USD 279.4 Billion in 2021. The market is expected to grow above a CAGR of 20.70% and is anticipated to reach over USD 863.9 Billion by 2028.”

The report analyses the wellness real estate market’s drivers and restraints, as well as the impact they have on-demand throughout the projection period. In addition, the report examines global opportunities in the global market.

What is Wellness Real Estate? How big is the Wellness Real Estate Industry?

Market Overview:

The burgeoning wellness real estate sector can meet the world's enormous health concerns today. Giving people's wellness a top priority while designing, building, and redeveloping homes and areas is the primary goal of wellness real estate activities. The movement did not originate from anything; instead, it took the wellness idea from numerous historical and contemporary trends, merging the best aspects via a multifaceted wellness lens.

The green building, design-driven, and food movements already have many widely recognized components. In addition, forthcoming residential projects and communities that emphasize wellness are already incorporating new types of urbanism, intentional communities, and creative ways.

As per the analysis, the wellness real estate market is likely to grow above a CAGR of around 20.70% between 2022 and 2028.

The Wellness Real Estate market size was worth around US$ 279.4 Billion in 2021 and is estimated to hit approximately US$ 863.9 Billion by 2028. Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate.

and is estimated to hit approximately . Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate. The market in the luxury sector will be driven by a growth in the number of partnerships and associations among suppliers.

By vertical, the commercial segment dominated the market in 2021.

On the basis of region, North America dominated the global wellness real estate market in 2021.

Competitive Players

The report contains qualitative and quantitative research on the global wellness real estate market, as well as detailed insights and development strategies employed by the leading competitors. The report also provides an in-depth analysis of the market's main competitors, as well as information on their competitiveness.

Some of the main players in the global wellness real estate market include;

Berkeley Group

Daily Harvest

Delos Living LLC

CBRE Group Inc.

China Vanke Co.Ltd

GOCO Hospitality

GoFit Systems

Headspace Inc.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated MAG

Signify Holding

Solatube International Inc

DuanyPlater-Zyberk& Company

TATA Housing Development Company Limited

TOKYU CORPORATION

Industry Growth Drivers:

The wellness real estate market will be driven by an increase in supplier alliances and partnerships throughout the projected period. To fulfill the rising demand for buildings that adhere to the WELL Building Standard in both the commercial and residential luxury housing sectors, residential and master-planned communities and luxury houses are being built up. Developers increasingly include outdoor yoga studios, medicinal gardens filled with relaxing herbs, and meditation courtyards in their residential developments to preserve wellbeing among the affluent housing sectors. Additionally, wealthy homebuyers expect eco-friendly homes constructed with natural materials and interior design components supporting mental clarity. The market for luxury goods will also be driven by an expansion in vendor alliances and partnerships throughout the forecast period.

The expansion of green organizations globally and the start of various projects that transform current buildings into greener ones will fuel the growth of the wellness real estate market throughout the predicted timeframe. The global wellness real estate market is fragmented due to several local and foreign suppliers. Due to the rising market competition, provider rivalry is now a serious concern. Vendors offer specialized services and technology as a result of the fragmentation of the industry. Due to increased competition from overseas retailers, local and regional vendors have created alliances and joint ventures, which has intensified competitiveness in the sector. The market's growth is further constrained by bitter rivalry from adjacent producers of various building monitoring and control systems (such as air purifiers and others).

Wellness Real Estate Market: COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 epidemic has negatively impacted market growth. The effects of the pandemic were felt during the first few months of the crisis, especially from a retail standpoint, due to strict lockdown measures and movement restrictions. Lockdowns were implemented in various locations, delaying new construction projects and slowing industry expansion. There was a large increase in sales because people started to appreciate the benefits of homeownership throughout the epidemic and started to see it as the safest type of investment.

Browse the full Report at | Wellness Real Estate Market Size, Share, Growth Analysis Report - Global and Regional Industry Insights, Overview, Comprehensive Analysis, Trends, Statistical Research, Market Intelligence, Historical Data and Forecast 2022 – 2028

Wellness Real Estate Market: Segmentation Analysis

The global wellness real estate market is segregated based on vertical and region.

By vertical, the market is segmented into residential, commercial, office, hospitality and others. The commercial segment is anticipated to grow at the highest rate during the projected period in 2021. Throughout the projected period, the wellness real estate market share for the commercial segment will increase significantly. The commercial component consists of commercial real estate, offices and workspaces, public buildings, hospitality developments, and medical facilities. In recent years, there have been more commercial wellness real estate developments throughout the Middle East, Asia Pacific, and South America. Moreover, a growing focus on workplace wellness and consumer demand for eco-friendly and sustainable structures are expected to propel the market during the forecast period.

Regional Dominance:

Rising demand for premium wellness real estate is likely to help North America dominate the global market

The global wellness real estate market is divided into geographic regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa. North America will dominate the global wellness Real estate market in 2021.38% of the market's growth will be accounted for by North America. The rising demand for quality wellness real estate and the expanding quantity of wellness real estate commercial and residential projects will contribute to North America's wellness real estate market over the anticipated timeframe. The expansion of the regional market is due to both the rise in wellness efforts and the increased demand for wellness programs in the area.

For the record, North America has 372 projects, followed by 293 in the Asia-Pacific, in terms of wellness lifestyle real estate developments. Due to several causes, such as capital growth and rising demand for open space, potential homeowners are increasingly choosing to live in single-family homes rather than apartment complexes, increasing the demand for plotted developments. More organized developers will be able to enter the planned development space due to the rising demand.

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the size of the wellness real estate market and what is its expected growth rate?

What are the primary driving factors that push the wellness real estate market forward?

What is the wellness real estate Industry's top companies?

What are the different categories that the wellness real estate Market caters to?

What will be the fastest-growing segment or region?

In the value chain, what role do essential players play?

What is the procedure for getting a free copy of the wellness real estate market sample report and company profiles?

Report Scope:

The global wellness real estate market is segmented as follows:

By Vertical

Residential

Commercial

Office

Hospitality

Others

By Region

North America The U.S. Canada

Europe France The UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Southeast Asia Rest of Southeast Asia

The Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Key Offerings:

Market Size, Trends, & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2028

Market Dynamics – Leading Trends, Growth Drivers, Restraints, and Investment Opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Vertical, and Region

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

